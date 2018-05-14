Slashdot Asks: Which Is Your Favorite Email Client? 41
With Google recently rolling out a big revamp of Gmail to mixed reviews, we would like to know which email client you prefer. Are you a firm believe in the "inbox zero" idea -- that is, the approach to email management aimed at keeping the inbox empty, or almost empty, at all times? If you're looking for inspiration, Ars Technica recently published an article highlighting several different email clients used by the editors of the site: Are you the sort of person who needs to read and file every email they get? Or do you delight in seeing an email client icon proudly warning of hundreds or even thousands of unread items? For some, keeping one's email inbox with no unread items is more than just a good idea: it's a way of life, indicating control over the 21st century and its notion of productivity. For others, it's a manifestation of an obsessively compulsive mind. The two camps, and the mindsets behind them, have been a frequent topic of conversation here in the Ars Orbiting HQ. And rather than just argue with each other on Slack, we decided to collate our thoughts about the whole "inbox zero" idea and how, for those who adhere to it, that happens. Some of the clients floated by the editors include: Webmail, Airmail 3, Readdle's Spark, Edison Mail, Sparrow, Inbox by Gmail, and MailSpring.
Thunderbird for desktop, Pine/AlPine for shell, K-9 Mail for a phone.
Webmail is for the birds. And I'm not organized or disciplined enough for the "Inbox Zero" cult.
I have thunderbird but don't use it much. I am mostly on webmail for personal mail. Not great but workable.
I just restored files in Thunderbird for my mom's computer (third time hit by IT scam and she still won't believe that people offering to fix her computer for free are the bad guys). It's a pain in the ass because of how it does things. Proprietary file formats, databases, and such. I've got a lot of old email folders back in normal Unix text format, easy enough to copy around. But outside of Uni
You darn kids - get off my lawn!
Amen. I use it, but the bugs are so bad I live in frustration. I need to get off my butt and get something else. I guess it's just not quite broke enough to fix it.
I abhor mail clients that work by publishing your email as web pages (most gMail, Hotmail etc). I also do not like HTML in my mail, nor do I like linked
pictures and graphics. I use Thunderbird for my (Linux) computer, and K9 for Android, although I have also used AquaMail for Android.
Over the years, I've used any number of email clients which were everything from POP clients to shell (mutt/pine with procmail) to webmail (tried em all, including my own hosted ones) to GUI (Groupwise/Outlook/Maill.app/etc).
I haven't ever had a favorite, although Groupwise's detailed transparent tracking features were great to CYA, especially in a union environment where everyone was backstabbing one another. I currently use the latest Outlook (Mac) and it works ok enough for the desktop and I use any numb
I also use SeaMonkey and LOVE it. If I wasn't so busy with other stuff, I would become a contributor and write some code for it and help keep it alive.
...is the worst one out there, except for all the rest.
Indeed, the state of email clients is really pretty awful as a whole.
Because it doesn't expose my gpg encrypted email by loading messages into a web view...
At home, Thunderbird with "View Message Body as Plain Text" and Javascript disabled (for messages from asinine senders that can only be viewed as HTML - grrr) to POP mail from ISP and Gmail. Never really been a fan of browser-based email clients, especially having to worry about browser/javascript exploits, etc..., but will periodically log directly into Gmail to permanently delete mail put into in the trash via the POP3 processing -- that should have actually been deleted, also grrr -- (still haven't dec
I first started using it on NetBSD but right now my client sits on a Windows 10 machine. It's in pkgsrc and should be available on any freenix.
One of the nice things about Sylpheed is that it nests mail threads properly, so if you subscribe to ant mailing lists the threading flows properly.
I use Thunderbird on my desktop. I used to use Evolution, as at the time it had better Exchange compatibility, which I thought I was going to need, but I got extremely frustrated with it. It was super slow moving messages into large folders (like when I archive my mail instead of deleting it), and it seemed I was always fighting bugs. Thunderbird has been a vastly superior experience.
I will say that I'm not excited about Thunderbird, either. It does the job, but it feels clunky. It would be great to ha
