Ask Slashdot: Some Good Linux Desktop Option For Kids?

New submitter TIWolfman writes: I'm looking to re-purpose some of the older hardware that I've held onto to create something of a starter machine for my kids (both aged below 10). At this point it's still just a few shortcut icons I can setup on the desktop for them, primarily to web tools/sites they use, but I'd like some flexibility; everything I've read suggests options that haven't had any activity since 2015. Is there an option out there or is this just a custom job?
No it's not. There are several fine desktop options available for those who decide to use Linux. What the world is waiting for is adults who recognize the advantage of breaking free from monopolistic, profit-driven, central control of their electronic/online experience.
Edubuntu (Score:3, Informative)
https://www.edubuntu.org/
Last release was in 2015 but it's on a 5-year LTS cycle
People who were watching this when they were 10 are old enough to buy alcohol now. Find a newer reference.
Linux Mint (Score:5, Interesting)
I've had no problems getting my hands dirty and understanding how a computer works whilst using Windows. Writing drivers, all levels of programming, direct-hardware access - all there. And you can even run tools that allow you to create the computer - mechanical 3D CAD, schematic capture/PCB layout programs, etc.
As far as independent thought, what Linux program exists that did not have a prior similar program available on Windows?
I see Windows users as the abused members of a dysfunctional relationship. Constantly treated as though their opinion or desires are worthless, threatened that they couldn't survive or be wanted in another relationship, or, their success is dependent on staying with the abuser.
Good parents don't raise their kids on monopolistic, corporate profit driven, malware/spyware.
Microsoft is evil. Don't tell your children otherwise.
If you want them to be unable to adapt the next time Microsoft revamps the Windows UI, or their boss asks them to use a Mac, or even a Ubuntu machine, then teaching a kid the current Windows UI and refusing to expose them to anything non-Windows is a good way to do it.
If you want them to have generic skills that can apply across all platforms, and not assume that because one thing works one way everything else does, then providing them with something different to the UI used on the school computers, etc,
Nope, nope, nope. Better to be more flexibly educated than locked to one platform. Expose the kids to multiple environments.
People tote out the "just learn Windows" line all the time, but nobody seems to pay attention to the fact that the Windows UI has changed radically more than once, to the point where, for example, if you only familiarized you
> If you want them to be successful later in life and be able to integrate seemlessly into the modern business and financial world, I would suggest Microsoft Windows
These are modern children we are talking about, not middle aged dinosaurs ready to be put out to pasture.
Kids aren't nearly that stupid. They can manage to use one brand of app and apply the same concepts to another. Someone under the age of 10 might be exposed to Linux or MacOS and not even percieve these as distinct platforms.
Your sort of z
This. My kids handle MATE just fine, my youngest started at about 5 to being able to log in and launch chrome, which had her home page set to her favorite cartoon-branded web game of the day|week|month
Icons are good and easy - for the youngest set, simply put shortcuts to everything on the desktop and make teh desktop directory read-only (prevent accidental deletion)
Sugar (Score:1)
Sugar is still in active development, and is built with the explicit purpose of "interactive learning for children".
https://www.sugarlabs.org/
What about Mint? (Score:2)
If you were looking to do something more locked-down and kiosk-like, then I'm no help - have never researched that.
I agree. My 8-year-olds are using Mint without any problems.
XFCE and Cinnamon are perfectly customizable for their needs.
They don't need the gigantic icons the "kid-linux" flavours come with....they're young, not blind.
Doudou Linux (Score:1)
My kids are considerably younger, but I installed Doudou Linux on an old netbook for them to learn how to navigate and use the mouse and keyboard. They are 4 and 2 and love using TuxPaint and some of the puzzles in the GCompris Educational Suite.
Try the various “Tux” apps. (Score:1)
SLACKWARE! (Score:5, Funny)
A lot of kids would do it. Whatever the parent use (Score:2)
My two year old took about ten minutes to learn the iPad, or at least it seemed like about 10 minutes. Kids learn fast, so they'll be able to click shortcut icons in any distribution no problem. The only question is how many weeks it will take before they've subverted your parental protections and have full access to the Internet.
Since the district isn't going to matter to the kids, I'd probably pick whatever the parent is most comfortable setting up an maintaining. Something with good automatic security u
Options for what? (Score:4, Insightful)
Android on PC or Chrome (Score:2)
Edubuntu (Score:4, Interesting)
I found the GCompris program to be very good a few years ago. I don't know how well it aged. You should be able to install it on any version of Linux.
Yes, get your children started early on corporate control of their lives. They don't need to think for themselves, solutions are provided by profit-driven monopolies, the way it should be... Jesus...
'Ubermix' (Score:1)
Linux for my nephew (Score:5, Informative)
When my nephew was 9, I set up a computer for him. I gave him a MATE desktop, which basically works similar to Windows, and he was able to use it right away.
I didn't give him root on his own machine. However, I gave his user sudo permission to run the Software Manager. I gave him Linux Mint, which is a tweaked version of Ubuntu, so it was basically the Ubuntu Software Manager. This is pretty similar to the app store on mobile devices. So he had no ability to screw up his system, but he could browse the Software Manager, find a game or something, and install it with a click.
My goal was to set his baseline expectations to Linux. I wanted him to see Windows and say "wait, there's no app store thing with free games on Windows? How primitive, give me my Linux please." I wouldn't say my brainwashing attempt succeeded, but he just turned 12 and he still uses the Linux computer for most of what he does on a computer. He also has a Windows laptop that he uses to run some Windows-only stuff he likes. But he chooses which computer to use just based on what he wants to run; he has no particular preference for Windows or for Linux.
P.S. His Linux computer is an all-in-one made by Lenovo, with a really nice and big screen. I got it really inexpensively on eBay; I believe it was off-lease.
Same advice as always as with distros (Score:2)
Us t hat what will give you the most supporty. If you have a friend that used Debian, use that as that will be the person who you ask and that is what he knows.
So for the kid it will be whatever you use. As you post here, I assume you at least know how to change a desktop to look as you want it to look.
Do that and you are done.
I did not even need to know how old the kid is or what its capabilities and/or limits are as you will just know.
Now if you use something that you know will not be possible to be adapt
My 5 year old uses KDE on Mint. (Score:1)
My kid who's 5 now started using KDE/Mint over a year ago. Plays minetest, does abcmouse, watches Nick Jr on it.
Raspberry Pi (Score:3, Informative)
Distrowatch will let you look at distributions based on hardware type: Distro Watch Raspberry Pi [distrowatch.com]
Linux Mint (Score:2)
It's fast, has 32 and 64 bit processor support, 4 different versions (I installed xfce), intuitive, well supported, can set up parental controls, lots of downloadable kids' stuff... there's more but I'm already boring.
Linux Mint
Don't give them a dumbed down version (Score:2)
Kids are much smarter than you might think and if they are really interested they will pick it right up.
Kano (Score:2)
If you're willing to drop a few bucks on a Raspberry Pi, Kano is an impressive project, acting as both kid-friendly desktop environment and programming education tool. Lots of built-in coding tutorials, a "learn how to use the shell" game, and a code-oriented version of Minecraft, to boot.
http://developers.kano.me/downloads/ [developers.kano.me]
> Linux makes a great desktop option for people who don't value their own time.
It's not 1998 anymore. It's time to update your FUD playbook.
Anything without Gnome (Score:2)
any (Score:1)
ChromeOS (Score:2)
Unbelivable (Score:1)
A sub-10 year old needs a computer (of any flavour) as much as it needs another lazy, remote, uncaring parent.
Give a selection (Score:2)
Load all the GUIs available. Try each to see which runs acceptably on your older hardware. I suspect that the latest Gnome or KDE versions may be challenged depending on the age of the hardware and graphic card in use. Show them how to select a different one when they login if they want. Report back in a few months to see which one they picked.
I tend to use KDE. Some of the kids use MATE. Some use KDE. Really, what matters are the applications and those will run pretty much on any desktop. Just make sure