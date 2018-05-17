Ask Slashdot: Some Good Linux Desktop Option For Kids?

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


New submitter TIWolfman writes: I'm looking to re-purpose some of the older hardware that I've held onto to create something of a starter machine for my kids (both aged below 10). At this point it's still just a few shortcut icons I can setup on the desktop for them, primarily to web tools/sites they use, but I'd like some flexibility; everything I've read suggests options that haven't had any activity since 2015. Is there an option out there or is this just a custom job?

  • The year of Linux Desktop! (Score:4, Funny)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @10:43AM (#56626812) Journal
    The world in general is still waiting for a good Linux Desktop for adults...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dbreeze ( 228599 )

      No it's not. There are several fine desktop options available for those who decide to use Linux. What the world is waiting for is adults who recognize the advantage of breaking free from monopolistic, profit-driven, central control of their electronic/online experience.

  • Edubuntu (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://www.edubuntu.org/
    Last release was in 2015 but it's on a 5-year LTS cycle

  • Linux Mint (Score:3)

    by bmimatt ( 1021295 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @10:49AM (#56626880)
    Nice UI, stable, easy to install. Consider launching in VM, so you can easily snapshot/restore or even clone the whole environment.
  • If you're looking for an easy to use Linux desktop, have you considered Mint? It's ben two years since I used it, but with the Cinnamon DE it was very Windows-like. Easy enough to put some icons on the desktop.

    If you were looking to do something more locked-down and kiosk-like, then I'm no help - have never researched that.

    • I agree. My 8-year-olds are using Mint without any problems.

      XFCE and Cinnamon are perfectly customizable for their needs.

      They don't need the gigantic icons the "kid-linux" flavours come with....they're young, not blind.

  • My kids are considerably younger, but I installed Doudou Linux on an old netbook for them to learn how to navigate and use the mouse and keyboard. They are 4 and 2 and love using TuxPaint and some of the puzzles in the GCompris Educational Suite.

  • Tux Racer, Tux Paint, Super Tux Kart etc.

  • SLACKWARE! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Daltorak ( 122403 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @11:01AM (#56626994)
    And none of this modern shit.... give those little snots Version 2.1 on 70 floppy disks! Thatâ(TM)ll showâ(TM)em! If I had to struggle as a youth to learn Linux, so should everyone!!

    • My two year old took about ten minutes to learn the iPad, or at least it seemed like about 10 minutes. Kids learn fast, so they'll be able to click shortcut icons in any distribution no problem. The only question is how many weeks it will take before they've subverted your parental protections and have full access to the Internet.

      Since the district isn't going to matter to the kids, I'd probably pick whatever the parent is most comfortable setting up an maintaining. Something with good automatic security u

  • I really don't have any idea from the submission what it is you're looking for. What is it you want for kids that's different from what you'd want for adult users? Give us some idea of your objectives.
  • If you want them to learn I'd let them figure out Arch or any other distro themselves using documentation. Otherwise, if you want ease of use and educational apps... Android or Chrome

  • Edubuntu (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @11:12AM (#56627080) Journal
    Edubuntu used to be what you are looking for. However, it seems to be abandoned.

    I found the GCompris program to be very good a few years ago. I don't know how well it aged. You should be able to install it on any version of Linux.
  • I hear good things about "Ubermix" http://www.ubermix.org/about.h... [ubermix.org] The project focuses on a reduced complexity environment and includes educational applications. might be worth looking at

  • Linux for my nephew (Score:4, Interesting)

    by steveha ( 103154 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @11:25AM (#56627154) Homepage

    When my nephew was 9, I set up a computer for him. I gave him a MATE desktop, which basically works similar to Windows, and he was able to use it right away.

    I didn't give him root on his own machine. However, I gave his user sudo permission to run the Software Manager. I gave him Linux Mint, which is a tweaked version of Ubuntu, so it was basically the Ubuntu Software Manager. This is pretty similar to the app store on mobile devices. So he had no ability to screw up his system, but he could browse the Software Manager, find a game or something, and install it with a click.

    My goal was to set his baseline expectations to Linux. I wanted him to see Windows and say "wait, there's no app store thing with free games on Windows? How primitive, give me my Linux please." I wouldn't say my brainwashing attempt succeeded, but he just turned 12 and he still uses the Linux computer for most of what he does on a computer. He also has a Windows laptop that he uses to run some Windows-only stuff he likes. But he chooses which computer to use just based on what he wants to run; he has no particular preference for Windows or for Linux.

    P.S. His Linux computer is an all-in-one made by Lenovo, with a really nice and big screen. I got it really inexpensively on eBay; I believe it was off-lease.

  • Us t hat what will give you the most supporty. If you have a friend that used Debian, use that as that will be the person who you ask and that is what he knows.

    So for the kid it will be whatever you use. As you post here, I assume you at least know how to change a desktop to look as you want it to look.
    Do that and you are done.

    I did not even need to know how old the kid is or what its capabilities and/or limits are as you will just know.

    Now if you use something that you know will not be possible to be adapt

  • My kid who's 5 now started using KDE/Mint over a year ago. Plays minetest, does abcmouse, watches Nick Jr on it.

  • Raspberry Pi (Score:3)

    by Billy the Mountain ( 225541 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @11:30AM (#56627200) Journal
    The latest Raspberry Pi model 3's come with Wi-Fi and four USB ports. The OS is on an SD card. You can make up several SD cards for different purposes using any of the many interesting distros available. Raspian is a decent basic Linux OS. As far as using old hardware goes, just retain the mice, keyboards and montors. Give each kid their own Pi and a few distros depending on their interests.

    Distrowatch will let you look at distributions based on hardware type: Distro Watch Raspberry Pi [distrowatch.com]
  • There's an eight year old neighbor happy with Linux Mint on my old laptop.

    It's fast, has 32 and 64 bit processor support, 4 different versions (I installed xfce), intuitive, well supported, can set up parental controls, lots of downloadable kids' stuff... there's more but I'm already boring.

    Linux Mint

  • Kids are much smarter than you might think and if they are really interested they will pick it right up.

    • True... when I was a kid I had to use the Sinclair command line to load software off a cassette and taught myself BASIC/SuperBASIC

  • If you're willing to drop a few bucks on a Raspberry Pi, Kano is an impressive project, acting as both kid-friendly desktop environment and programming education tool. Lots of built-in coding tutorials, a "learn how to use the shell" game, and a code-oriented version of Minecraft, to boot.

    http://developers.kano.me/downloads/ [developers.kano.me]

