Ask Slashdot: What's the Most Sophisticated Piece of Software Ever Written?

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Stuxnet is the most sophisticated piece of software ever written, given the difficulty of the objective: Deny Iran's efforts to obtain weapons grade uranium without need for diplomacy or use of force, John Byrd, CEO of Gigantic Software (formerly Director of Sega and SPM at EA), argues in a blog post, which is being widely shared in developer circles, with most agreeing with Byrd's conclusion.

He writes, "It's a computer worm. The worm was written, probably, between 2005 and 2010. Because the worm is so complex and sophisticated, I can only give the most superficial outline of what it does. This worm exists first on a USB drive. Someone could just find that USB drive laying around, or get it in the mail, and wonder what was on it. When that USB drive is inserted into a Windows PC, without the user knowing it, that worm will quietly run itself, and copy itself to that PC. It has at least three ways of trying to get itself to run. If one way doesn't work, it tries another. At least two of these methods to launch itself were completely new then, and both of them used two independent, secret bugs in Windows that no one else knew about, until this worm came along."

"Once the worm runs itself on a PC, it tries to get administrator access on that PC. It doesn't mind if there's antivirus software installed -- the worm can sneak around most antivirus software. Then, based on the version of Windows it's running on, the worm will try one of two previously unknown methods of getting that administrator access on that PC. Until this worm was released, no one knew about these secret bugs in Windows either. At this point, the worm is now able to cover its tracks by getting underneath the operating system, so that no antivirus software can detect that it exists. It binds itself secretly to that PC, so that even if you look on the disk for where the worm should be, you will see nothing. This worm hides so well, that the worm ran around the Internet for over a year without any security company in the world recognizing that it even existed." What do Slashdot readers think?

  • Most successful software ever written (Score:3)

    by divide overflow ( 599608 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @01:40PM (#56634044)
    "Hello world"...it's everywhere, it runs on all platforms and has been translated into every major language.

  • ESXi, busybox, emacs, or PGP? (Score:4)

    by ctilsie242 ( 4841247 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @01:42PM (#56634056)

    It depends on what you mean by sophisticated:

    If you mean something that does a lot of functions, then I would probably propose Busybox or emacs.

    If you mean something cleverly engineered to handle a lot of attacks, pgp, TrueCrypt, and VeraCrypt come to mind.

    If you mean something that makes a framework, Kubernates can be considered there.

    Then, there are hypervisors that wind up not just doing the functions of an operating system, but providing the same functions to an OS.

    • And if you mean something obfuscated and unnecessarily complicated, newer versions of Windows might be in the running. /snark

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PaulBu ( 473180 )

      I've heard that only TeX and Shuttle avionics were considered bug-free! :)

      But yes, it is weird to call a worm (yes, a sophisticated worm) to be "most sophisticated piece of software", when there is Emacs! :)

  • Apollo Lander software (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Z00L00K ( 682162 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @01:44PM (#56634068) Homepage

    The software in the Apollo moon lander is probably one of the most qualified in this category considering that it had to be reliable and it was used in a solution that couldn't be tested for all eventualities on Earth.

    • The software may have been reliable but the hardware wasn't [liveindia.com].

      The first men on the moon had to use a pen to fix a broken switch on their lunar module and return home to earth, British newspaper the Daily Mirror reported on Monday ahead of a new television documentary.

    • I would disagree as the LM software was pretty straightforward - no routines was started without the astronauts (and NASA) not knowing exactly what the current state of the LM was with expected parameters and then execute quite simple routines. Don't forget that the Apollo Guidance Computers (AGCs) in the LM and CM only had 32k of ROM and 2K of RAM.

      The "1201" and "1202" issues encountered during the Apollo 11 descent are probably the best examples of what you're talking about. They were caused by Aldrin l

  • The Windows Kernel (Score:3, Insightful)

    by xack ( 5304745 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @01:48PM (#56634106)
    It has to support over a billion different conputers with different drivers and hardware plus support decades of backward compatbility. Android/Linux come close.

    • "It has to support over a billion different" security bugs

      cause can't do stuxnet without windows.
      i for one am waiting on the win10 bugs relase notes by stuxnet2

      • "It has to support over a billion different" security bugs

        Honestly, I'd consider Windows in the running for this reason alone (seriously.) They have rolling backdoors which change with each update such that they always have a way into client machines without usually letting a "bug" sit in the wild long enough to be exploited by other parties (at least, when you consider that they always have multiple backdoors in multiple layers of the OS.) It's a pretty sophisticated method, so much so most people will probably chalk the idea that it exists that way (it does)

      • i for one am waiting on the win10 bugs relase notes

        Don't ask for a printout or it will bury you alive. ;)

  • GCC (Score:2)

    by Jamu ( 852752 )
    The GNU Compiler Collection, although this may depend on what you mean by "sophisticated".
  • In biology, viruses are tiny bits of DNA with replication mechanism and some sort of propagation mechanism that is all. It is never as sophisticated as the host it infects.

    By that analogy, the Micosoft Windows becomes the most sophisticated piece of software.

  • Human DNA is the most impressive software ever written. It uses extremely complex feedback control structures, analog and digital. It has also lent its name to "genetic algorithms". It is a simple construct but so complex that we have barely understood the outlines of it after five decades of global research. It may not be "written", but that's another story.

    Stuxnet on the other hand is a rather short piece of code that based its success on using secrets obtained from external sources. A good example of cro

    • To add to this: it compresses code dynamically with the use of reading frames and introns. It compiles into more things than you can even represent the state of with every quantum state in the entire known universe used as a single bit, it uses dynamic indexing structures we still don't fully understand in the context of Okazaki fragments, it is capable of dynamically rearranging build outputs without actually changing the code, different environments will execute it in different ways and usually still get

    • (Human) DNA is an excellent example of some very sophisticated software.

    • Impressive maybe, but it's a complete hack.

      Cancer, wisdom teeth, the laryngeal nerve makes a bullshit detour for no reason, appendix, this bullshit self-destructive telomere timeout feature, grey hair, balding, vision decay, and don't get me started on production errors.

      And it's really just a rehash of the earlier Primate model with a few tweaks for brains and butts. The bulk of the code was already there.

      Even the base it's built upon is pretty crufty. Gene DNA takes 3 base pairs to dictate 1 of 20 ways to

  • The meaning of "sophisticated" will influence the answer. But if we go with a combination of many different uses, complexity and nuanced output, then I would suggest one of those two categories would take the title.
  • The landing software of the Curiosity rover. Not only did it need to land on Mars, it did it in a highly complex sequence, fully automated, in conditions impossible to simulate and fully replicate here on Earth prior to launch. The distance from Earth also ment the signals confirming (or denying) a successful landing, took 14 minutes to reach the Earth.

  • The WOPR (Score:4, Interesting)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @02:00PM (#56634196)
    It can do it all, from simple Tic Tac Toe to Global Thermonuclear War.

  • Slashcode (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So sophisticated it's impossible to add proper Unicode support.

  • Hands down.... nothing we've written ourselves comes close to it.

    While perhaps not exactly "written", per se.... it still seems very much like software.

  • People have already commented on other (RTOS) apps etc.
    But how about this, for its time?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • I've seen some ridiculous spreadsheets. Real works of art. Iterative computations, beautiful plots. So resource intense, it will bring a modern PC to its knees.

    It's a shame someone wasted their talents on Microsoft Excel.
  • MAME = stuxnet x 1000

  • COMSOL Multyphisics, and here's why: (Score:3)

    by blind biker ( 1066130 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @02:05PM (#56634230) Journal

    COMSOL is a physics and chemistry finite element simulation package. it's a huge, monstrously big package comprised of an encompassing (and respectably well done) UI, a programming interface, and a large number of interlocking modules (interlocking done through the physical models the user creates). So it's rather challenging and sophisticated purely from a software point of view. But then you have to consider the fact that each module implements some very sophisticated computational math for solving some very sophisticated set of physical or chemical/physical equations.

  • Impossible to know (Score:4, Insightful)

    by AlanBDee ( 2261976 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @02:06PM (#56634244)

    First lets define Sophisticated: "developed to a high degree of complexity"
    Second, it would be impossible to any one person to accurately compare different pieces of software as it's too much information to know.

    So, what software program has the highest degree of complexity? My first thought is Windows 10. Linux/Unix has a philosophy of lots of smaller programs combining together to make a useful system, even if we counted that, I think the Windows Core is more complex then the Linux kernel and Windows 10 is more complex then say Ubuntu.

    But who knows what the department of defense has, the NSA, Google's algorithms, Amazon, YouTube, China, North Korea, Russia? The more I go down this rabbit hole the more I come back to my second statement: it is impossible for any one person to accurately compare them because no one person knows them all.

  • The question implies that we know about all of the software that has ever been written. We don't. Therefore we cannot judge what the most sophisticated piece of software ever written is or was. We can, however, discuss software that is widely known about, known beyond a relatively few that wrote or used it.

  • Because the worm is so complex and sophisticated, I can only give the most superficial outline of what it does

    Everything else aside, this is bullshit.

    You could say "I don't know how it works, so I can only give the most superficial outline of what it does". No matter how complex a thing is, if you know it well enough, you can explain it to a 5 year old. And that has a cool feedback system that helps kids get smarter faster. Standing on shoulders of giants and all that.

    The use of 4 zero-days is indeed pretty sophisticated. The rest is pretty run of the mill standard operation that would have been neat in the

    • No matter how complex a thing is, if you know it well enough, you can explain it to a 5 year old.

      No, because some things take more than a year to explain.

  • As others have pointed out it depends on what you mean by sophisticated. Several candidates come to mind though each are sophisticated for different reasons. This is obviously a very incomplete list.

    1) The code to control the Space Shuttle
    2) The code for the Voyager probes
    3) The code controlling the Curiosity rover, particular the bit to land it
    4) Emacs
    5) Unix and derivatives
    6) GNU software stack
    7) Encryption software
    8) Self driving car code
    9) Cruise missile control code
    10) Weather modeling code
    11) Code t

  • Depending on how you define "sophisticated", Stuxnet may or may not be very sophisticated. For example, a sophisticated program may be one that needs no documentation to be easily understood. Similarly, highly obfuscated code (such as http://udel.edu/~mm/xmas/ [udel.edu]) may be considered quite sophisticated.

    So, where does exploiting OS bugs and writing USB malware lie on the sophisticated spectrum?

  • NeXTStep is the most sophisticated piece of software ever. It started out on 68k hardware, moved to x86 and ppc, then got a new couple of layers (Mac OS X), was ported to iOS, and is still going strong.

  • It could play games and learn that war is wrong.

    QED

  • 'nuff said.

  • From a high level view, an OS is a library, not a program. So they don't qualify.
    Quirky or clever code does not qualify.
    Reliability is all.

    I think a really sophisticated program probably would be one where your bugs can kill you. I have worked on a few of those... 8-)

