Ask Slashdot: What's the Most Sophisticated Piece of Software Ever Written? (quora.com) 74
An anonymous reader writes: Stuxnet is the most sophisticated piece of software ever written, given the difficulty of the objective: Deny Iran's efforts to obtain weapons grade uranium without need for diplomacy or use of force, John Byrd, CEO of Gigantic Software (formerly Director of Sega and SPM at EA), argues in a blog post, which is being widely shared in developer circles, with most agreeing with Byrd's conclusion.
He writes, "It's a computer worm. The worm was written, probably, between 2005 and 2010. Because the worm is so complex and sophisticated, I can only give the most superficial outline of what it does. This worm exists first on a USB drive. Someone could just find that USB drive laying around, or get it in the mail, and wonder what was on it. When that USB drive is inserted into a Windows PC, without the user knowing it, that worm will quietly run itself, and copy itself to that PC. It has at least three ways of trying to get itself to run. If one way doesn't work, it tries another. At least two of these methods to launch itself were completely new then, and both of them used two independent, secret bugs in Windows that no one else knew about, until this worm came along."
"Once the worm runs itself on a PC, it tries to get administrator access on that PC. It doesn't mind if there's antivirus software installed -- the worm can sneak around most antivirus software. Then, based on the version of Windows it's running on, the worm will try one of two previously unknown methods of getting that administrator access on that PC. Until this worm was released, no one knew about these secret bugs in Windows either. At this point, the worm is now able to cover its tracks by getting underneath the operating system, so that no antivirus software can detect that it exists. It binds itself secretly to that PC, so that even if you look on the disk for where the worm should be, you will see nothing. This worm hides so well, that the worm ran around the Internet for over a year without any security company in the world recognizing that it even existed." What do Slashdot readers think?
ESXi, busybox, emacs, or PGP? (Score:4)
It depends on what you mean by sophisticated:
If you mean something that does a lot of functions, then I would probably propose Busybox or emacs.
If you mean something cleverly engineered to handle a lot of attacks, pgp, TrueCrypt, and VeraCrypt come to mind.
If you mean something that makes a framework, Kubernates can be considered there.
Then, there are hypervisors that wind up not just doing the functions of an operating system, but providing the same functions to an OS.
I've heard that only TeX and Shuttle avionics were considered bug-free!
:)
But yes, it is weird to call a worm (yes, a sophisticated worm) to be "most sophisticated piece of software", when there is Emacs!
:)
why am i here?
Because God hates you.
Apollo Lander software (Score:5, Insightful)
The software in the Apollo moon lander is probably one of the most qualified in this category considering that it had to be reliable and it was used in a solution that couldn't be tested for all eventualities on Earth.
The first men on the moon had to use a pen to fix a broken switch on their lunar module and return home to earth, British newspaper the Daily Mirror reported on Monday ahead of a new television documentary.
The real sophistication was in its hardware (Score:3)
I would disagree as the LM software was pretty straightforward - no routines was started without the astronauts (and NASA) not knowing exactly what the current state of the LM was with expected parameters and then execute quite simple routines. Don't forget that the Apollo Guidance Computers (AGCs) in the LM and CM only had 32k of ROM and 2K of RAM.
The "1201" and "1202" issues encountered during the Apollo 11 descent are probably the best examples of what you're talking about. They were caused by Aldrin l
The Windows Kernel (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:The Windows Kernel FTFY (Score:2)
"It has to support over a billion different" security bugs
cause can't do stuxnet without windows.
i for one am waiting on the win10 bugs relase notes by stuxnet2
"It has to support over a billion different" security bugs
Honestly, I'd consider Windows in the running for this reason alone (seriously.) They have rolling backdoors which change with each update such that they always have a way into client machines without usually letting a "bug" sit in the wild long enough to be exploited by other parties (at least, when you consider that they always have multiple backdoors in multiple layers of the OS.) It's a pretty sophisticated method, so much so most people will probably chalk the idea that it exists that way (it does)
i for one am waiting on the win10 bugs relase notes
Don't ask for a printout or it will bury you alive.
;)
GCC (Score:2)
Virus or the host? (Score:2)
By that analogy, the Micosoft Windows becomes the most sophisticated piece of software.
Human DNA (Score:2)
Human DNA is the most impressive software ever written. It uses extremely complex feedback control structures, analog and digital. It has also lent its name to "genetic algorithms". It is a simple construct but so complex that we have barely understood the outlines of it after five decades of global research. It may not be "written", but that's another story.
Stuxnet on the other hand is a rather short piece of code that based its success on using secrets obtained from external sources. A good example of cro
Mod parent up (Score:2)
(Human) DNA is an excellent example of some very sophisticated software.
Impressive maybe, but it's a complete hack.
Cancer, wisdom teeth, the laryngeal nerve makes a bullshit detour for no reason, appendix, this bullshit self-destructive telomere timeout feature, grey hair, balding, vision decay, and don't get me started on production errors.
And it's really just a rehash of the earlier Primate model with a few tweaks for brains and butts. The bulk of the code was already there.
Even the base it's built upon is pretty crufty. Gene DNA takes 3 base pairs to dictate 1 of 20 ways to
AI or machine translation? (Score:2)
The Curiosity landing software (Score:2)
The WOPR (Score:4, Interesting)
Slashcode (Score:1)
So sophisticated it's impossible to add proper Unicode support.
Human intelligence (Score:2)
Hands down.... nothing we've written ourselves comes close to it.
While perhaps not exactly "written", per se.... it still seems very much like software.
Depends on the time, the use case... (Score:2)
People have already commented on other (RTOS) apps etc.
But how about this, for its time?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I've Seen Spreadsheets (Score:2)
It's a shame someone wasted their talents on Microsoft Excel.
My vote goes to MAME. (Score:2)
COMSOL Multyphisics, and here's why: (Score:3)
COMSOL is a physics and chemistry finite element simulation package. it's a huge, monstrously big package comprised of an encompassing (and respectably well done) UI, a programming interface, and a large number of interlocking modules (interlocking done through the physical models the user creates). So it's rather challenging and sophisticated purely from a software point of view. But then you have to consider the fact that each module implements some very sophisticated computational math for solving some very sophisticated set of physical or chemical/physical equations.
Blackjack? (Score:2)
Impossible to know (Score:4, Insightful)
First lets define Sophisticated: "developed to a high degree of complexity"
Second, it would be impossible to any one person to accurately compare different pieces of software as it's too much information to know.
So, what software program has the highest degree of complexity? My first thought is Windows 10. Linux/Unix has a philosophy of lots of smaller programs combining together to make a useful system, even if we counted that, I think the Windows Core is more complex then the Linux kernel and Windows 10 is more complex then say Ubuntu.
But who knows what the department of defense has, the NSA, Google's algorithms, Amazon, YouTube, China, North Korea, Russia? The more I go down this rabbit hole the more I come back to my second statement: it is impossible for any one person to accurately compare them because no one person knows them all.
Wrong premise... (Score:2)
Puffery (Score:2)
Because the worm is so complex and sophisticated, I can only give the most superficial outline of what it does
Everything else aside, this is bullshit.
You could say "I don't know how it works, so I can only give the most superficial outline of what it does". No matter how complex a thing is, if you know it well enough, you can explain it to a 5 year old. And that has a cool feedback system that helps kids get smarter faster. Standing on shoulders of giants and all that.
The use of 4 zero-days is indeed pretty sophisticated. The rest is pretty run of the mill standard operation that would have been neat in the
No matter how complex a thing is, if you know it well enough, you can explain it to a 5 year old.
No, because some things take more than a year to explain.
Candidates (Score:2)
As others have pointed out it depends on what you mean by sophisticated. Several candidates come to mind though each are sophisticated for different reasons. This is obviously a very incomplete list.
1) The code to control the Space Shuttle
2) The code for the Voyager probes
3) The code controlling the Curiosity rover, particular the bit to land it
4) Emacs
5) Unix and derivatives
6) GNU software stack
7) Encryption software
8) Self driving car code
9) Cruise missile control code
10) Weather modeling code
11) Code t
Define "Sophisticated" (Score:2)
Depending on how you define "sophisticated", Stuxnet may or may not be very sophisticated. For example, a sophisticated program may be one that needs no documentation to be easily understood. Similarly, highly obfuscated code (such as http://udel.edu/~mm/xmas/ [udel.edu]) may be considered quite sophisticated.
So, where does exploiting OS bugs and writing USB malware lie on the sophisticated spectrum?
NeXTStep (Score:2)
NeXTStep is the most sophisticated piece of software ever. It started out on 68k hardware, moved to x86 and ppc, then got a new couple of layers (Mac OS X), was ported to iOS, and is still going strong.
WOPR (Score:2)
It could play games and learn that war is wrong.
QED
The Linux Kernel (Score:2)
Not the OS... (Score:2)
From a high level view, an OS is a library, not a program. So they don't qualify.
Quirky or clever code does not qualify.
Reliability is all.
I think a really sophisticated program probably would be one where your bugs can kill you. I have worked on a few of those... 8-)
Pedantic much?
So you think Static / Dynamic Libraries magically don't count?
The question specifically said piece of software/code -- there was NO disclaimer that stipulated "Library code doesn't count"; the only one tacking on additional qualifiers is you.
Note the OP is John Byrd -- the same doofus who asked:
How is murdering people considered fun in video games? What happened to all those innocent games such as Frogger, Qbert, and Donkey Kong? [quora.com]