Ask Slashdot: What's the Most Sophisticated Piece of Software Ever Written? (quora.com) 24
An anonymous reader writes: Stuxnet is the most sophisticated piece of software ever written, given the difficulty of the objective: Deny Iran's efforts to obtain weapons grade uranium without need for diplomacy or use of force, John Byrd, CEO of Gigantic Software (formerly Director of Sega and SPM at EA), argues in a blog post, which is being widely shared in developer circles, with most agreeing with Byrd's conclusion.
He writes, "It's a computer worm. The worm was written, probably, between 2005 and 2010. Because the worm is so complex and sophisticated, I can only give the most superficial outline of what it does. This worm exists first on a USB drive. Someone could just find that USB drive laying around, or get it in the mail, and wonder what was on it. When that USB drive is inserted into a Windows PC, without the user knowing it, that worm will quietly run itself, and copy itself to that PC. It has at least three ways of trying to get itself to run. If one way doesn't work, it tries another. At least two of these methods to launch itself were completely new then, and both of them used two independent, secret bugs in Windows that no one else knew about, until this worm came along."
"Once the worm runs itself on a PC, it tries to get administrator access on that PC. It doesn't mind if there's antivirus software installed -- the worm can sneak around most antivirus software. Then, based on the version of Windows it's running on, the worm will try one of two previously unknown methods of getting that administrator access on that PC. Until this worm was released, no one knew about these secret bugs in Windows either. At this point, the worm is now able to cover its tracks by getting underneath the operating system, so that no antivirus software can detect that it exists. It binds itself secretly to that PC, so that even if you look on the disk for where the worm should be, you will see nothing. This worm hides so well, that the worm ran around the Internet for over a year without any security company in the world recognizing that it even existed." What do Slashdot readers think?
ESXi, busybox, emacs, or PGP? (Score:3)
It depends on what you mean by sophisticated:
If you mean something that does a lot of functions, then I would probably propose Busybox or emacs.
If you mean something cleverly engineered to handle a lot of attacks, pgp, TrueCrypt, and VeraCrypt come to mind.
If you mean something that makes a framework, Kubernates can be considered there.
Then, there are hypervisors that wind up not just doing the functions of an operating system, but providing the same functions to an OS.
why am i here?
Because God hates you.
Apollo Lander software (Score:3)
The software in the Apollo moon lander is probably one of the most qualified in this category considering that it had to be reliable and it was used in a solution that couldn't be tested for all eventualities on Earth.
The first men on the moon had to use a pen to fix a broken switch on their lunar module and return home to earth, British newspaper the Daily Mirror reported on Monday ahead of a new television documentary.
The Windows Kernel (Score:2)
"It has to support over a billion different" security bugs
cause can't do stuxnet without windows.
i for one am waiting on the win10 bugs relase notes by stuxnet2
GCC (Score:2)
By that analogy, the Micosoft Windows becomes the most sophisticated piece of software.
Human DNA (Score:1)
Human DNA is the most impressive software ever written. It uses extremely complex feedback control structures, analog and digital. It has also lent its name to "genetic algorithms". It is a simple construct but so complex that we have barely understood the outlines of it after five decades of global research. It may not be "written", but that's another story.
AI or machine translation? (Score:2)
The Curiosity landing software (Score:2)
