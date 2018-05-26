Ask Slashdot: Did Baby Boomers Break America? (time.com) 175
"Automation taking jobs is only one symptom of a larger problem," argues an anonymous Slashdot reader, sharing a link to this excerpt from Steven Brill's new book Tailspin, which seeks to identify "the people and forces behind America's fifty-year fall -- and those fighting to reverse it." The excerpt has this intriguing title: "How Baby Boomers Broke America." As my generation of achievers graduated from elite universities and moved into the professional world, their personal successes often had serious societal consequences. They upended corporate America and Wall Street with inventions in law and finance that created an economy built on deals that moved assets around instead of building new ones. They created exotic, and risky, financial instruments, including derivatives and credit default swaps, that produced sugar highs of immediate profits but separated those taking the risk from those who would bear the consequences. They organized hedge funds that turned owning stock into a minute-by-minute bet rather than a long-term investment... Regulatory agencies were overwhelmed by battalions of lawyers who brilliantly weaponized the bedrock American value of due process so that, for example, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule protecting workers from a deadly chemical could be challenged and delayed for more than a decade and end up being hundreds of pages long. Lawyers then contested the meaning of every clause while racking up fees of hundreds of dollars per hour from clients who were saving millions of dollars on every clause they could water down...
As government was disabled from delivering on vital issues, the protected were able to protect themselves still more. For them, it was all about building their own moats. Their money, their power, their lobbyists, their lawyers, their drive overwhelmed the institutions that were supposed to hold them accountable -- government agencies, Congress, the courts... That, rather than a split between Democrats and Republicans, is the real polarization that has broken America since the 1960s. It's the protected vs. the unprotected, the common good vs. maximizing and protecting the elite winners' winnings... [I]n a way unprecedented in history, they were able to consolidate their winnings, outsmart and co-opt the forces that might have reined them in, and pull up the ladder so more could not share in their success or challenge their primacy.
Brill argues that the unprotected need things like "a realistic shot at justice in the courts," writing that instead "the First Amendment became a tool for the wealthy to put a thumb on the scales of democracy." And he shares these statistics about the rest of America today:
Has he identified the source of a societal malaise? Leave your own thoughts in the comments.
- For adults in their 30s, the chance of earning more than their parents dropped to 50% from 90% just two generations earlier.
- In 2017, household debt had grown higher than the peak reached in 2008 before the crash, with student and automobile loans staking growing claims on family paychecks.
- Although the U.S. remains the world's richest country, it has the third-highest poverty rate among the 35 nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development...
And is Brill's thesis correct? Did baby boomers break America?
Baby boomers: The transistor. The laser. The internet. Manned moon landings. Manufacturer to the world.
Millennials: Facebook. Twitter. Selfies. Selfie sticks.
millennials: treating games like real life.
Some games are educational though - simulation games can actually reveal inconvenient truths when it comes to traffic planning.
I'd say that it's based even deeper - the concepts that have been designed by economic "experts" where mantras like "just in time", "warehousing of resources is bad" and ponzi-like retirement schemes have been built where the next generation has to pay for thd retirement of people born before them, even if they live longer. The retirement issue is one of the main problems for Greece. And that started already with people born in the 40's.
Subprime loans is not just part of the 2008 crisis, that was just the t
Re:There are lots of ways to play that game. (Score:5, Insightful)
There was a speech "ask not what your country can do for you..."
If you are alive now you have better housing, a better car, better global travel, better communications, better access to information, better health care. The country (even the poor) have more wealth than ever in all of history. Many rich people from other countries would be upgraded to be poor in the US. Many rich people from the past would be upgraded to be poor today. There are so many benefits to being alive now. Just try living like it was 100 or even 50 lets say 30 years ago.
I had a friend years ago who was depressed. She was tall slim attractive, high salary, highly educated not a drug addict or gambler or anything. I suggested she go to live in India for 1 year and it would have solved her depression for life.
The only thing wrong with people is their internal attitude and their sponge like ability to soak up bad news, and as much as people make up the country that is what is wrong with the country.
Bad News is simply more prevalent today due to the number of 24 hour news feeds available to the average dumbass, AKA, the target market... the a.d. is overwhelmed with the amount of information sent his way, her way... frau - (r+a)ck, it's just important nowadays to be inclusive.
Soaking up bad news? Shite... that's just paying attention nowadays.
I had a friend years ago who was depressed. She was tall slim attractive, high salary, highly educated not a drug addict or gambler or anything. I suggested she go to live in India for 1 year and it would have solved her depression for life.
Chronic depression does not work like that.
You do not understand chronic depression, a chemical imbalance in the brain, at all
If you go to India you will see real inequality.
Depression is a beast of its own that usually won't be helped by a trip somewhere.
If you are alive now you have better housing, a better car, better global travel, better communications, better access to information, better health care.
Neither of my grandparents had a college degree. But they raised three children and had a house with a large yard before they retired. And then after they retired they moved down to Florida and had a house with a swimming pool. Myself, I have a PhD and work about 50 hours a week as a clinical genomics software developer and I'm just breaking even living in a little one-bedroom apartment with my wife and daughter.
When I was boy wondering whether I'd be able to support myself financially, I would take comfor
Life is objectively, scientifically going downhill. I don't blame the boomers for anything, but they did live their lives on the top of the hill, being born after a long ascent from badness, and dying just before a clear and obvious descent into badness that will probably span hundreds of years.
This is reality:
https://www.theguardian.com/en... [theguardian.com]
And this:
https://www.theatlantic.com/in... [theatlantic.com]
And I could give you loads more from reputable government, scientific and military sources detailing coming food security cr
To the question of the article: Yes. Boomers are vacuous, fuckshit, scammers who have ruined Earth.
Need an example: https://youtu.be/E_PGTXVWB7U [youtu.be]
Boomers broke the planet, never mind just the US.
Bullshit.
Progressives and Progressivism are largely to blame for the decline of the US, and it started as far back as Woodrow Wilson. This is just the chickens coming home to roost. The farther the US has departed from the Constitution, the worse things have gotten across the board. I've watched it occur in real-time over the past six decades. It's glaringly-obvious to any intellectually-honest observer.
Strat
If you want to design and code a successful application, you has better understand the use case and the processes around that application. Just being able to 'code' is hopeless.
Ux is a buzzword of this decade. The only ux I'd considermis HP-UX.
Replace boomers with accountants and bankers.
NO BOOMERS involved in that one!
Milliken was not a boomer either.
Right you are.
There was a sharp disconnect in the economy start in around 1972 when worker's wages suddenly (and permanently) became completely disconnected from productivity, which it had tracked for decades. At that time the oldest boomers were still in the 20s. The rigging of the economy for the benefit of corporation and the plutocracy was well established by the early 1980s, this was done by men who were all from that so-called "Greatest Generation". Things were rigged against the boomers from the time they entered the job market.
Re:There are lots of ways to play that game. (Score:5, Insightful)
Baby boomers:
...
Millennials:
...
Myself, I'd blame an abstract concept: greed.
There's a saying, with quite a bit of truth, that "you can't con an honest man". Ordinary people are being deceived by the false promises of filthy rich politicians because of their greed.
In his Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln said that the USA should have a government of, by, and for the (ordinary) people. Formal cooperation in the form of formal government has tremendous benefits. But the fundamental challenge is requiring the leaders to use their power for the benefit of those they govern (ordinary people) rather than their own personal benefit - in a certain sense, insuring proper fiduciary responsibility. So all kinds of mechanisms are needed to keep the balance of power tilted in the direction of the governed - the ordinary people: elections, open transparent government, freedom of speech, due process, etc.
The fundamental challenge is to keep the USA from turning into an aristocracy/oligarchy where the USA is governed by a small hereditary ruling class.
But the problem is that people who are members of the emerging hereditary ruling class make all kinds of false and deeply unethical promises to the ordinary people "We'll invade Iraq and take their oil so you ordinary people can have cheap gas for your SUVs." If ordinary Americans were people of integrity they would reject these false promises "It's not ethical to wage a war to take another country's natural resources." But instead ordinary Americans fall for the lies. Or, more recently "I'll get 'your' jobs back from the Chinese." Rather that looking for ways to work hard and make the world a better place, ordinary Americans are looking for ways to get something for nothing by keeping the rest of the world trapped in poverty and ripe for exploitation.
If ordinary Americans want better lives for themselves then they need to take a hard look in the mirror and resolve to be better people: more honest, more generous, and with much more integrity.
Re:There are lots of ways to play that game. (Score:5, Interesting)
If ordinary Americans want better lives for themselves then they need to take a hard look in the mirror and resolve to be better people: more honest, more generous, and with much more integrity.
Having been to other countries, Americans are plenty honest, generous and upstanding. I've met maybe 3 Americans lie or act disrespectfully towards me, out of thousands. Most of them go out of their way to help.
The problem is, none of those attributes actually make anyone wealthy. Do you ever wonder why "making an honest living" is synonymous with not being rich? If anything, Americans are too naive and trusting. Just by being told "I'm going to bring back jobs", half of the country votes for Trump. Nevermind that he's a billionaire who could not possibly understand what poor folks go through, or the fact that the only thing of note that he did so far was giving himself a tax cut.
Actually, the excuse for Iraq was "They invaded Kuwait, we have to help them". The second time, it was "YELLOWCAKE, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD YELLOWCAKE" (guess what was never found), followed with "OMG, CHEMICAL WEAPONS!!!" (also not found).
Many people, mostly younger protested from the beginning even while the media dutifully delivered the message that protesting the war was spitting on war heroes.
I don't recall "we'll steal their oil for you" being given as an excuse (at least not publically).
Of course that's
Re:There are lots of ways to play that game. (Score:4, Informative)
Baby boomers: The transistor. The laser. The internet. Manned moon landings. Manufacturer to the world.
None of these things were done by Boomers. Boomers were the generation born from 1944 to 1964. The oldest were in grade school when the transistor and laser were invented. They were in high school when the space program was launched.
Re:There are lots of ways to play that game. (Score:5, Insightful)
Baby boomers: The transistor. The laser. The internet. Manned moon landings. Manufacturer to the world.
The first commercial silicon transistor was produced by Texas Instruments in 1954. This was the work of Gordon Teal, a man born in 1907. He was not a Baby Boomer.
The first laser was built in 1960 by Theodore H. Maiman at Hughes Research Laboratories. Maiman was born July 11, 1927. He was not a Baby Boomer.
ARPANET, the precursor to the modern internet, was started in 1967. The first message was sent in 1969. The very youngest of the Boomers worked on it. However, the majority of that work was done by older generations.
Same goes with the manned moon landings. The majority of the work was done prior to 1969, the year of the first landing. The last moon landing was 1972. Neil Armstrong was born in 1930. He was not a Baby Boomer. Most of the work done to get us to the moon was done by non-Boomers.
As for "manufacturer to the world", I'm not sure what this is. Again, manufacturing peaked in the US prior to the time Baby Boomers controlled the majority of businesses.
It would make more sense if you gave Boomers credit for Apple and Microsoft, the two companies responsible for the PC computing boom and the smartphone.
Millennials: Facebook. Twitter. Selfies. Selfie sticks.
Zuckerberg is a millennial. So yes, Facebook is their creation.
The co-founders of Twitter are all Gen-X.
the mass production of all transistors and lasers and microwave ovens as consumer items was done by baby boomers.
Actual making of components of rockets that went to moon, probes to Mars, and etc. done by boomers
There's a reason the ROM in the Apollo program was called "Little Old Lady Memory". The space suit liners were made by older seamstresses from Playtex.
As for microwaves, they weren't made in the U.S. for very long.
Dude, I am a boomer. I can assure you transistors and microwaves were widely in use before I even started to shave. I was in 6th grade when the first moon landing occurred.
As for "manufacturer to the world", I'm not sure what this is.
He probably means how baby boomers moved the manufacturing to China...
Baby boomers: The transistor
Amazing! They did such an amazing invention even while still being toddlers!
It was the GI and Silent generations that did those things. I remember the Boomers in the sixties and seventies and they were spoiled children then. They still are now.
Baby boomers: The transistor. The laser. The internet. Manned moon landings. Manufacturer to the world.
Millennials: Facebook. Twitter. Selfies. Selfie sticks.
The laser and the transistor were invented in the 1950's. At the time of the moon landings, the oldest boomers were in their late teens and early 20s. Try again.
Legalized bribery (Score:5, Insightful)
...because we'd have a government that represented the citizens again.
There is no again. It would be a historic first.
Is it? Here's $1 million if you'll change your opinion.
Re:Legalized bribery (Score:5, Insightful)
The root of all of these problems is that bribery is legal in the US. I would imagine that we have probably the most corrupt government in the modern world. Make bribery illegal again, and most of these problems would (eventually) go away, because we'd have a government that represented the citizens again.
Precisely this. The party dosent matter. Go to opensecrets.org and look at your representatives funding. If small donations are lower than 50%, they won't care too much but will maintain some interests if not in direct conflict with the majority donors. Under 25% and you may get a few bones on top of a couple of core issues only. Under 10% and things get grim, you are probably going to be completely sold out. Under 3% lol, just lol. You are no longer represented at all.
Re:Legalized bribery (Score:5, Insightful)
Perhaps it's merely malaise. Legalized Bribery is the worst thing ever to happen to political campaigns, except for all other forms of bribery.
Political corruption always exists. Unlike cigar-smoke-stained backroom deals, if corruption of elected officials is above board, theoretically, we'd be aware of it as voters in a democracy and snuff it out at the ballot box... unless we're a bit too distracted and/or time-constrained by our busy little lives.
Re:Legalized bribery (Score:5, Insightful)
unless we're a bit too distracted and/or time-constrained by our busy little lives.
And if the people aren't paying attention, there is no law you can make that will get rid of corruption. Vigilance is the price of democracy.
Re: (Score:2)
unless we're a bit too distracted and/or time-constrained by our busy little lives.
And if the people aren't paying attention, there is no law you can make that will get rid of corruption. Vigilance is the price of democracy.
Humans are flawed. At some point in the evolution of the current state of democracy, folks with enough sense to vote decided to accept a certain level of malfeasance in their elected representatives... the jury's still out on whether this is a calculated stipulation of the inherent weakness of humans, or a complete capitulation to the base animal we're still trying to evolve from.
Re: Legalized bribery (Score:2)
And if the people aren't paying attention, there is no law you can make that will get rid of corruption.
You can improve things by cutting government. If the corrupt divide up 30% of GDP it's s lot worse than letting them divide up 10% of GDP.
Cutting government is a lot better than telling people to spend even more of their lives watching over the 30-40% that’s already being taken from them.
Legalized Bribery is the worst thing ever to happen to political campaigns, except for all other forms of bribery.
Political corruption always exists. Unlike cigar-smoke-stained backroom deals, if corruption of elected officials is above board, theoretically, we'd be aware of it as voters in a democracy and snuff it out at the ballot box...
In what way is backroom deals worse than legalized bribery?
In a country where corruption is illegal, a politician who was seen partying on a $50 million yacht can end up in prison, or worse. Maybe there will be corruption still, but it will be more difficult to pull off than in one in which it's entirely legal.
Eh, there are legal ways to give you as much spending as you want (e.g. Super PACs) and the GP is probably also talking about lobbying, not just campaign contributions. These are about the most corrupt things you can have in a government system, indeed called "bribery" everywhere else, and you just "institutionalize" it so you can "control" it and call it a day.
It is fucked up. And just one of the aspects of the US political system that is undemocratic.
That's still a symptom. Go a level or two higher to see the cause: people who refused to take out the trash.
I don't care what kind of government you have, or what is written in your charter, constitution, etc. If the people don't upload those ideals, if they ignore the corruption, if they let those in power run roughshod without hauling them out and dealing with them, then it's all downhill.
Look at those who seek to deprive you of your First and Second amendment so that they can then take the rest. They aim
Only a few boomers did finance abuses (Score:2, Insightful)
Not all boomers were involved in the financial frauds and messes. Those did indeed cause trouble, should have been blocked as illegal right away.
However, our government has been lousy at catching abuses, at least as far back as the 1800s. Hear of the "robber barons" of that time? The term was not spuriously given.
Boomers have contributed in many technical fields, for example, and without those contributions the state of computing and microelectronics would be far back of where it is. But to understand that
Ehh (Score:5, Insightful)
Most of us did the best we could with what we had to work with. I hope you do the same, and your children will complain. And so it goes across generations, the way it always has.
The thing is, it's not like we don't have, even now, people from the generations before and after boomers and we notice the difference. Boomers are uniquely narcissistic and greedy in a way that their parents, and their children (and grandchildren), are not.
To some extent, sure. (Score:2, Informative)
First up: The generational split is kind of a cheap division of humans in general. Few splits are really good though - but the artificial grouping on vague birth year ranges is particularly a weak way to draw meaning. Like, zodiac-level weak.
Even what we DO commonly believe about generations is largely about misunderstanding them. The whole "baby boomers were hippies" notion was largely based on statistical exceptions - sure, you could point to groups of hippies, but they largely did NOT represent the g
Nice mental gymnastics.
Plot twist. (Score:3, Insightful)
Actually it was the extreme postwar naivete of "the greatest generation", the generation that fought world war 2.
They broke the world in an attempt to build a better, non-violent world for their children --- the baby boomers, who grew up to be a bunch of assholes.
Oh the BITTER irony.
One thing (Score:2)
There's just one thing that broke America: Hubris.
The belief that America is the greatest, best, top, first, you-name-it broke it beyond repair.
Hubris always turns a champion into a loser, from sports to finance to politics.
The "Me" generation? No, not them. (Score:2)
The Boomers started out with "Make Love, Not War" but once they were safely past military service age it became "Make War, Not Love". As a member of Generation X I can tell you that growing up in the wake of the Boomers was like inheriting the ballroom after the riot.
Crap! (Score:1)
The blame is not on an entire generation, but on select individuals of that generation. The one-percenters, no matter what the age, are still the culprits.
Population Density? (Score:4, Interesting)
Isn't that a question of density of population? Like in population has grown so much that everything is getting scarcer for everybody. I know the US are huge (I'm European), but nonetheless, some areas are so overcrowded that it's impossible but for the wealthiest to buy a property. The same goes for jobs: there are already a million people with the same skills than you but better at them, and available from all over the world thanks to globalization. It's becoming more and more difficult to stand out and not just be useless. You can make similar reasoning for almost all the things that people in their 30s have more difficulties to obtain than their parent. Isn't that all linked to the size of the population compared to the size of our little planet?
Density is part of it, but in the US, we have things like this:
https://mobile.nytimes.com/201... [nytimes.com]
That’s a special example, but smaller versions of that are everywhere.
Graft and corruption and bureaucratic incompetence add up when it’s pervasive and continues on for 50 years.
Don't forget gaming the immigration system. (Score:1)
Don't want to pay market wages for basic labor? No problem, just hire an illegal.
Don't want to pay market wages for skilled labor? No problem, just bring in a visa worker.
"Waaah" Shut up (Score:2)
FFS shut up, it's just more clickbait. This shit needs to stop appearing on
At the very least I expect the clickbait on here to actually be somewhat related to "clickbait for nerds". Not "clickbait for whiny morons."
Time frames. (Score:4, Interesting)
The Western world used to plan for generational time periods. Companies were set up with the intent of providing a regular profit over time, slowly increasing, but overall being reliable producers.
Back in the 70s, some people started to decide that they could start selling bits of these to make a fast buck, so you could buy a company, split it up into components, and sell bits of it for more than you paid for it. Voila, instant profit, and it'd only take a year.
Then investors started to want these immediate gains more and more. So more of the regular reliable producers were split up.
That put the regular producers up against the profit margins of the breakers, and many were written off as being "not profitable", making it tough to get loans to continue operating, meaning they had to sell up (which went to the breakers to get bits sold off at profit to financiers).
Investors getting used to the fast money only started to look at the immediate future. Can they make money in the next year? If yes, then all's shiny!
Very very few people in the West are now asking the question "Where do we see ourselves in 50 years?". If you're not asking yourself that question, you can easily find yourself on a path that looks rosy for the next few years, but with a huge drop that you just don't see coming. Or by the time you do, there's sod all you can do about it; the inertia of all the short termist vision catches up with you.
Instant gratification isn't a long term strategy.
I blame the late boomers more than the early boome (Score:2, Insightful)
I was born at the end of the baby boom, we came of age in the late 70's and early 80's, when the country was going through a backlash against the counterculture and political tumoil of the late 60's and early 70's. Gone was the optimism and hope for a better world replaced by greed. Everyone was trying to get MBA or Law degrees. Engineering, science, the arts? Most people we're interested. As my age group entered the workforce and started and gained experience they only seemed to care about making mone
Linus is a later boomer
Linus Torvalds was born in 1969. He's Gen X, not a Boomer.
Yes (Score:4, Informative)
But pensions are guaranteed and a 401(k) is not. You only make more money than you would with a pension if you're exceedingly lucky and start saving a huge percentage of your income immediately upon starting work. Pensions require a much smaller contribution on the part of the worker because they think long-term and can easily smooth over rough market patches. 401(k) savings is a bet...mine is doing OK but could go to zero overnight. I treat it like it doesn't exist...because it's only a gain on paper.
I wou
Effect is supposed to follow from cause (Score:2)
Delays in the implementation of a safety regulation? How does that cause the kind of structural problems we see? Would everything be great if regulation didn’t have to face due process?
Yes, all the time and energy spent trying to secure a government advantage is productivity lost. The solution is less government power and money for rich people to fight over. Then instead of using the country’s talent to shuffle pieces around the board, that talent could be used for productive work.
A variety of policy and market reasons (Score:2)
There are a variety of policy and market reasons for the transfer of wealth from young to old.
---
* One reason for the age-based increasing income increasing inequality [time.com] is the transfer of wealth and purchasing power from the society at-large to existing asset holders, who are typically older. And this is done via monetary policy.
Monetary policy is about trying to bring about prosperity via manipulation of the money supply. The net result of monetary policy is the transfer of purchasing power from one group t
Wouldn't surprise me (Score:2)
50% is WAY too high (Score:1)
Marx and Engels (Score:4, Interesting)
I think I'm the first to post this here, so here goes a very brief (and therefore not strictly accurate) account of what's happening...
Marx (Karl, not Groucho) and Engels predicted this in their books Das Kapital, 1876-1894. They understood the nature of capitalism in that is was a very effective system for increasing wealth inequality, i.e. it helps the rich to get richer by making the poor poorer, by exerting continuous downward pressure on earned income (wages, salaries, and contractual work) and producing ever more extreme mechanisms for the wealthy (owners) to accrue increasing control over capital for their own benefit.
Baby boomers, millennials, the gig economy, precarious employment, anti-union legislation, political and legal corruption, environmental degradation, unhealthy and dangerous working conditions, immoral and illegal wars, racism and police brutality, etc., are all symptoms of capitalism working as it is supposed to. Nothing's broken. This is how our chosen economic system works by design.
The "Golden Age of Capitalism", post WWII until the mid-1970s, was the result of massive wealth redistribution, e.g. tax payer funded public infrastructure building that created millions of jobs, rapid expansion and subsidy of further and higher education, and progressive taxation, whereby the the richest paid the highest rates of taxes in order to fund govt. infrastructure projects, education, etc., starting from after the Great Depression, which itself was caused by massive wealth inequality. In other words, the USA enjoyed a brief period of unprecedented economic prosperity because it adopted a form of socialist policies known as Keynesianism.
What did I miss?
BTW, this guy made a whacky film that runs through the central concepts modern life as we experience them today. It's dense, covering a lot of ground in a very short time, so worth using the pause button while you think through what he's presenting: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
No (Score:2)
This reminds me of a cartoon from the 60s with a caption of "your fault!" that shows some hippie pointing to his dad, who is pointing to the granddad, who is pointing to the great-granddad, who is pointing to eventually back to a monkey with a startled look on its face.
No, the baby boomers didn't create all the problems of the world.
No, the baby boomers didn't create all the problems of the world.
I agree, it was the Greatest Generation.
As a later Boomer (1955) (Score:2)
How anyone could think it it is OK to run up government debt, budget after budget with deficits, not properly funding the lavish pensions promised to public employees and now the outright corruption in the bureaucratic and political leadership in government. Just to name a few things.
Did the boomers run things well, the only answer can be no, not that well. Beca
Loss of stability broke America (Score:2)
People like to blame generations, but I think the overall loss of stability is to blame. I work in IT and am doing well, but I know that a CIO coming in and wanting to make his mark could send my job to Infosys or Tata and put me out on the street. You didn't have this in the baby boomer years...there were practically no layoffs and companies kept their workers for a full career. People could reasonably expect to work for maybe 2 or 3 employers their whole career, and now long tenure employment is very hard
I don't know. (Score:1)
I blame academia, finance and the media.
Heh... (Score:2)
Ferret
Hey it's just business, suckers... (Score:2)
I mean, my fellow Americans.
Letters from my GGGfathers would call you not only a liar, but a dupe. Your knowledge of actual history somehow permits you to make such a statement using the Ayn Rand lens of life, which is a zero-sum observation.
Although the US-UK affinity is pretty unholy, there were lots of reasons to enter WWI. And bankrupting the Russians was the way to crack the Berlin Wall, perhaps the only wise thing R Reagan ever did.
Probably good points but at risk of being misunderstood.
Can I clarify that there are 2 points made in this comment:
1) The North American civil war was more about money than slavery.
2) WW1 was a cost to the USA.
and 3, which seems to be implied:
3) Although WW2 created a situation that put the USA economy in pole position, the trend of inequality started by Lincoln via WW1 economics continued.
Viewing things as 'there was always this trend of inequality building from the start behind everything else going on an
Brill is usually right. (Score:3)
The problem with Brill is that 90% of the population can't keep up with him or argue with his points. This is likely almost entirely correct and truthful with plenty of support work to make a strong cogent set of arguments (as strong as can be expected of something outside of science.)
I'm not sure of the practicality of these academic exercises when something for the masses is likely needed.
"The Century of the Self" documentary is amazingly good considering it doesn't have the ability to be dense like a bo
Parent has some good points...but (Score:2)
It's dead simple to find proof it was about slavery; they stated it openly and on the record many times. Economics was the driver behind slavery; it is for many things... There are always multiple factors involved, but the institution of slavery was by far the largest factor and the reasons for slavery is beside the point...why they needed to believe in slavery is breaking things down; you can always do that and just keep going as far as you'd like. This is often a tactic to divert attention by focusing on
That doesn't sound right, but I don't know enough about the Civil War to dispute it.
Na, just kidding.
South Carolina [battlefields.org]
A geographical line has been drawn across the Union, and all the States north of that line have united in the election of a man to the high office of President of the United States, whose opinions and purposes are hostile to slavery. He is to be entrusted with the administration of the common Government, because he has declared that that “Government cannot endure permanently half slave, half free,” and that the public mind must rest in the belief that slavery is in the course of ultimate extinction. This sectional combination for the submersion of the Constitution, has been aided in some of the States by elevating to citizenship, persons who, by the supreme law of the land, are incapable of becoming citizens; and their votes have been used to inaugurate a new policy, hostile to the South, and destructive of its beliefs and safety.
Mississippi [civilwar.org]
Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery—the greatest material interest of the world. Its labor supplies the product which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth. These products are peculiar to the climate verging on the tropical regions, and by an imperious law of nature, none but the black race can bear exposure to the tropical sun. These products have become necessities of the world, and a blow at slavery is a blow at commerce and civilization. That blow has been long aimed at the institution, and was at the point of reaching its consummation. There was no choice left us but submission to the mandates of abolition, or a dissolution of the Union, whose principles had been subverted to work out our ruin
Louisiana [archive.org]
As a separate republic, Louisiana remembers too well the whisperings of European diplomacy for the abolition of slavery in the times of annexation not to be apprehensive of bolder demonstrations from the same quarter and the North in this country. The people of the slave holding States are bound together by the same necessity and determination to preserve African slavery.
Alabama [archive.org]
Upon the principles then announced by Mr. Lincoln and his leading friends, we are bound to expect his administration to be conducted. Hence it is, that in high places, among the Republican party, the election of Mr. Lincoln is hailed, not simply as it change of Administration, but as the inauguration of new principles, and a new theory of Government, and even as the downfall of slavery. Therefore it is that the election of Mr. Lincoln cannot be regarded otherwise than a solemn declaration, on the part of a great majority of the Northern people, of hostility to the South, her property and her institutions—nothing less than an open declaration of war—for the triumph of this new theory of Government destroys the property of the South, lays waste her fields, and inaugurates all the horrors of a San Domingo servile insurrection, consigning her citizens to assassinations, and. her wives and daughters to pollution and violation, to gratify the lust of half-civilized Africans.
Texas [civilwar.org]
...in this free government all white men are and of right ought to be entitled to equal civil and political rights; that the servitude of the African race, as existing in these States, is mutually beneficial to both bond and free, and is abundantly authorized and justified by the experience of mankind, and the revealed will of the Almighty Creator, as recognized by all Christian nations; while the destruction of the existing relations between the two races, as advocated by our sectional enemies, would bring inevitable calamities upon both and desolation upon the fifteen slave-holding states....
Worth $3.5 Billion, enslaved African Americans made up the bulk of the South's financial assets. [eh.net]
Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederacy had an interesting concept of equality. [archive.org] It depended on the presence of an enslaved population.
This mode of thinking in the South would continue well after Reconstruction, described by President Lyndon B. John
This mode of thinking in the South would continue well after Reconstruction, described by President Lyndon B. John