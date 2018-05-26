Ask Slashdot: Did Baby Boomers Break America?

For adults in their 30s, the chance of earning more than their parents dropped to 50% from 90% just two generations earlier.

In 2017, household debt had grown higher than the peak reached in 2008 before the crash, with student and automobile loans staking growing claims on family paychecks.

Although the U.S. remains the world's richest country, it has the third-highest poverty rate among the 35 nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development...

"Automation taking jobs is only one symptom of a larger problem," argues an anonymous Slashdot reader, sharing a link to this excerpt from Steven Brill's new book Tailspin, which seeks to identify " the people and forces behind America's fifty-year fall -- and those fighting to reverse it ." The excerpt has this intriguing title: "How Baby Boomers Broke America."Brill argues that the unprotected need things like "a realistic shot at justice in the courts," writing that instead "the First Amendment became a tool for the wealthy to put a thumb on the scales of democracy." And he shares these statistics about the rest of America today:

Has he identified the source of a societal malaise? Leave your own thoughts in the comments.



And is Brill's thesis correct? Did baby boomers break America?