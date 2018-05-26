Ask Slashdot: Did Baby Boomers Break America? (time.com) 26
"Automation taking jobs is only one symptom of a larger problem," argues an anonymous Slashdot reader, sharing a link to this excerpt from Steven Brill's new book Tailspin, which seeks to identify "the people and forces behind America's fifty-year fall -- and those fighting to reverse it." The excerpt has this intriguing title: "How Baby Boomers Broke America." As my generation of achievers graduated from elite universities and moved into the professional world, their personal successes often had serious societal consequences. They upended corporate America and Wall Street with inventions in law and finance that created an economy built on deals that moved assets around instead of building new ones. They created exotic, and risky, financial instruments, including derivatives and credit default swaps, that produced sugar highs of immediate profits but separated those taking the risk from those who would bear the consequences. They organized hedge funds that turned owning stock into a minute-by-minute bet rather than a long-term investment... Regulatory agencies were overwhelmed by battalions of lawyers who brilliantly weaponized the bedrock American value of due process so that, for example, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule protecting workers from a deadly chemical could be challenged and delayed for more than a decade and end up being hundreds of pages long. Lawyers then contested the meaning of every clause while racking up fees of hundreds of dollars per hour from clients who were saving millions of dollars on every clause they could water down...
As government was disabled from delivering on vital issues, the protected were able to protect themselves still more. For them, it was all about building their own moats. Their money, their power, their lobbyists, their lawyers, their drive overwhelmed the institutions that were supposed to hold them accountable -- government agencies, Congress, the courts... That, rather than a split between Democrats and Republicans, is the real polarization that has broken America since the 1960s. It's the protected vs. the unprotected, the common good vs. maximizing and protecting the elite winners' winnings... [I]n a way unprecedented in history, they were able to consolidate their winnings, outsmart and co-opt the forces that might have reined them in, and pull up the ladder so more could not share in their success or challenge their primacy.
Brill argues that the unprotected need things like "a realistic shot at justice in the courts," writing that instead "the First Amendment became a tool for the wealthy to put a thumb on the scales of democracy." And he shares these statistics about the rest of America today:
Has he identified the source of a societal malaise? Leave your own thoughts in the comments.
- For adults in their 30s, the chance of earning more than their parents dropped to 50% from 90% just two generations earlier.
- In 2017, household debt had grown higher than the peak reached in 2008 before the crash, with student and automobile loans staking growing claims on family paychecks.
- Although the U.S. remains the world's richest country, it has the third-highest poverty rate among the 35 nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development...
And is Brill's thesis correct? Did baby boomers break America?
There are lots of ways to play that game. (Score:1)
Baby boomers: The transistor. The laser. The internet. Manned moon landings. Manufacturer to the world.
Millennials: Facebook. Twitter. Selfies. Selfie sticks.
Re: (Score:1)
Boomers broke the planet, never mind just the US. The global economic crisis, unaffordable housing, climate change, student debt, the pensions crisis... Many countries are suffering from their mistakes.
That's not too only malice, although it is frustrating that there is so little willingness to fix things now. Us gen X are in the middle, struggling a bit but also aware of how much more screwed millennials are.
Legalized bribery (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
...because we'd have a government that represented the citizens again.
There is no again. It would be a historic first.
Re: (Score:2)
The root of all of these problems is that bribery is legal in the US. I would imagine that we have probably the most corrupt government in the modern world. Make bribery illegal again, and most of these problems would (eventually) go away, because we'd have a government that represented the citizens again.
Precisely this. The party dosent matter. Go to opensecrets.org and look at your representatives funding. If small donations are lower than 50%, they won't care too much but will maintain some interests if not in direct conflict with the majority donors. Under 25% and you may get a few bones on top of a couple of core issues only. Under 10% and things get grim, you are probably going to be completely sold out. Under 3% lol, just lol. You are no longer represented at all.
Re: (Score:3)
Getting it back down to the legalized levels would be a _really_good_start_.
Last election cycle, one of the presidential candidates was running a 'global charity fund'. Taking in many millions, to spend as she saw fit, right in the open. Nobody cared. After she lost the flow went basically to zero. Still nobody cares, it's all just fine, nothing suspicious there...don't you see, she has a vagina! That changes everything!
But Russians!
Only a few boomers did finance abuses (Score:1)
Not all boomers were involved in the financial frauds and messes. Those did indeed cause trouble, should have been blocked as illegal right away.
However, our government has been lousy at catching abuses, at least as far back as the 1800s. Hear of the "robber barons" of that time? The term was not spuriously given.
Boomers have contributed in many technical fields, for example, and without those contributions the state of computing and microelectronics would be far back of where it is. But to understand that
Ehh (Score:3)
Most of us did the best we could with what we had to work with. I hope you do the same, and your children will complain. And so it goes across generations, the way it always has.
no, the Lincoln voters did (Score:2)
The American civil war was NOT, as you were probably told, about slavery. It was an economic war about keeping the Southern states under the thumb of the Northern industrialists. Remember that the act claimed to have started the War Between the States was the firing by the guns at Ft. Sumpter on the US Navy blockading Charleston harbor. Those ships were there to keep the Southerners from trading their cotton to the British (who paid a higher price) for machinery (which cost less than USA-made gods). That