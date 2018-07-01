Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ask Slashdot: Have You Ever 'Ghosted' an Employer?

Posted by EditorDavid from the seeing-right-through-you dept.
"Suddenly, calls and texts went unreturned," writes LinkedIn's editor at large, describing a recruiter who suddenly discovered the candidate she'd wanted to hire failed to respond to 12 messages, including emails like "Please let me know that you have not been kidnapped by aliens. I'm worried about you," and even a snail-mailed greeting card. Recruiters complain that prospective employees are now borrowing a practice from dating -- and "ghosting" recruiters and employers to let them know that they're not interested.

"Candidates agree to job interviews and fail to show up, never saying more. Some accept jobs, only to not appear for the first day of work, no reason given, of course. Instead of formally quitting, enduring a potentially awkward conversation with a manager, some employees leave and never return. Bosses realize they've quit only after a series of unsuccessful attempts to reach them.... Meredith Jones, an Indianapolis-based director of human resources for a national restaurant operator, now overbooks interviews, knowing up to 50 percent of candidates for entry-level roles likely won't show up."

Long-time Slashdot reader NormalVisual writes, "It'd be interesting to hear Slashdotters' experience with this." Have you ever ghosted a potential employer, or perhaps more relevant, have you ever been ghosted by a potential employer during the hiring process? Do you feel it's unprofessional, or simple justice for the behavior of some companies when the balance of power was more on their side?
Inc. magazine blames the low unemployment rate and "the effects technology have had on the communication style of younger generations." But leave your own thoughts in the comments.

Does ghosting show a lack of professionalism, or is it simple payback for the way corporations treated job-seekers in the past? And have you ever "ghosted" an employer?

Ask Slashdot: Have You Ever 'Ghosted' an Employer?

  • unprofessional, but turnabout? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 01, 2018 @06:45AM (#56873936)

    I don't condone this behavior at all. It's unprofessional and disrespectful. If you make a commitment to show up for an interview or accept a job, you should be there. But through the eyes of my child who is attempting to enter the workforce, being rejected with no feedback at all is frustrating. I don't expect every employer to spend hours coaching rejected applicants, but a simple statement of why would go a long way. I can understand the rational of a prospective employee that's been through application after application with no responses or rejections that just say, "no". Very few are giving the overwhelming number of applicants that courtesy, why should it be returned?

    It's wrong on both sides. Everybody needs to step up and communicate better.

    • Re:unprofessional, but turnabout? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @06:51AM (#56873948) Homepage Journal

      Some of them don't even let you know that you didn't get it, let alone why.

      Turnabout's fair play.

      • Re:unprofessional, but turnabout? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 01, 2018 @09:26AM (#56874346)

        Ummm...no.

        The employers you are ghosting are the ones who hired you, and presumably treated you right. The employers who are ghosting you are the ones who DID NOT HIRE YOU.

        You are punishing person B because person A pissed you off.

        The fact that one person (or company, or whatever) has not treated you right does not give you license to be a dick to everyone.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by mlyle ( 148697 )

        I agree it's fair, but it's not smart. If an employer is still interested in you and you've moved on, no need to alienate them by just ghosting-- if you say "thanks, but this isn't a fit" or "I've found something else"-- it means that whatever positive impression you've created with them can possibly still be useful to you in the future instead of creating a few people who feel the opposite.

      • Re:unprofessional, but turnabout? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @11:18AM (#56874742)

        Some of them don't even let you know that you didn't get it, let alone why.

        Turnabout's fair play.

        Turnabout is ghosting an employer who has a history of not telling applicants that they've been rejected.

        Ghosting an innocent employer because a different employer didn't do you the courtesy of letting you know, is a race to the bottom which hurts everyone. You're just inflicting bad behavior onto other innocents, under the justification that because it was done to you it's OK for you to do it to others even if they're innocent. The employer who didn't tell you they'd gone with someone else for the job probably felt justified in not informing you because too many candidates were no-shows for scheduled interviews. And turnabout is fair play after all, right?

    • Re:unprofessional, but turnabout? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Brave Guy ( 457657 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @07:27AM (#56874048)

      I don't expect every employer to spend hours coaching rejected applicants, but a simple statement of why would go a long way.

      I've heard that a lot of lawyers advise against this, because in some jurisdictions it opens up a risk of a candidate then claiming some form of illegal discrimination has taken place if they don't like the official version. It's a bit like insurers saying you must not say "sorry" if you've been involved in a collision on the road, because it can be taken as an admission of responsibility in subsequent legal matters, even if you were just being polite/friendly and knew very well that the other person caused the crash. In some places, I think there are now laws that explicitly prevent the latter problem; maybe some sort of "protection of honest recruiting feedback" law would help with the former?

      • I've heard that a lot of lawyers advise against this, because in some jurisdictions it opens up a risk of a candidate then claiming some form of illegal discrimination has taken place if they don't like the official version.

        Okay, but in California, they are required to give you a reason if you ask. And they still do their best to just ghost you and not give you that information, because they have no respect for the law.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I've heard that a lot of lawyers advise against this, because in some jurisdictions it opens up a risk of a candidate then claiming some form of illegal discrimination has taken place if they don't like the official version.

        That's when the company needs to tell the lawyer to stop being a lazy piece of shit and do their fucking job.

        You (the lawyer) is being paid to review the replies to be sent specifically to make sure it isn't an illegal form of discrimination. This is to be accomplished not by refusing to send a reply, but by sending a reply that is worded legally.

        I know for certain in my state there are explicitly legal forms of discrimination to be used.
        One position to fill, more than one candidate. It is completely lega

      • Re:unprofessional, but turnabout? (Score:4, Interesting)

        by lgw ( 121541 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @11:45AM (#56874848) Journal

        It's a bit silly, because the company can say something very generic, like "position was already filled" or "candidate did not meet the positions technical requirements". As long as there's any objective basis, there's no good grounds for a lawsuit (e.g., if the company claims the candidates code during the interview wasn't good enough, how could you prove that they actually thought it was good enough).

    • Employers "ghost" people all the time. Sometimes it's for legal reasons, like not hiring a candidate because of their race/religion/etc so you don't want to give them a reason to sue, but honestly it's mostly because they don't care and there's 3 more applicants waiting for your spot.

      • Employers "ghost" people all the time. Sometimes it's for legal reasons, like not hiring a candidate because of their race/religion/etc so you don't want to give them a reason to sue, but honestly it's mostly because they don't care and there's 3 more applicants waiting for your spot.

        I have absolutely no reservations about ghosting employers. Not only do they ghost applicants on a regular basis or turn them down without any explanation with some boilerplate rejection letter, I've been asked to so many interviews where I was confronted by some corporate dingleberry who had obviously been too lazy to read even the front page of my CV (which describes the career of a veteran Unix/C/C++ developer and takes about 60 seconds to read) ask me how good I am at C# and various types of Windows pro

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Indeed. Disrespect breeds disrespect and prospective employers are the ones to set an example.

    • We have tried a number of hiring strategies over the years, from highly targeted to wide blankets. We had one position (office manager) in the peak of the recession that we had over 30 interviews for, and I am afraid we didn't get back to everyone in a professional way -- but neither did they. Our lack of response was due primarily to the fact that our office manager had just quit and we were scrambling to find a replacement.

      But, the lack of useful feedback is generally a legal issue. we can tell a recru

    • And let's not forget employers, mostly restaurants, who hire more people than they need. A new locally owned restaurant did this very thing by touting in the newspaper they were hiring 40+ people.

      A former employee told me, "Only after being fired did we know the first two weeks of work were part of the interview process."

      For the next two months she received a call every time someone quit, "After the fifth call I told them not to call again. And they said with that attitude I shouldn't have applied in the fi

  • Don't be sour, dear recruiter (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 01, 2018 @07:08AM (#56873992)

    It's only what you've been doing to your merchandise for ages.

    My sent email box contains literally hundreds of emails to just about that many recruiters that at best completely ignored me. At best because they might also add me to their "database" and have their spambot send me things that are usually completely unrelated to what I'm interested in, every half year or so. That's how I know I'm at the bottom of their barrel and will never ever get a decent offer from them. So I report those emails as spam. Because, a little respect would be nice. But I've never had any from recruiters. Plenty of abuse, though. Down to spending time and effort on a phone interview only to learn that the advertised job didn't actually exist. They kept on advertising that nonexistent job of course.

    No sympathy for recruiters finding the chickens are coming home to roost.

    • I wish I had moderator points, your post is pure reality

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Bigbutt ( 65939 )

      Honestly, going through this now. Had four recruiters from the same company tell me I have a great resume, can they send it out, etc. I did get an interview out of it but it’s been silence after that. One of the four had my resume from a previous attempt, had supposedly gotten me an interview, I sat in my car waiting for the call and nothing, and then had stopped communicating until his colleague was working with me.

      In thinking back, I don't think a recruiter has ever gotten me a job, and I think this

  • Someone with a byline just discovered this? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Suki I ( 1546431 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @07:22AM (#56874030) Homepage Journal

    Personal experience, yes, though not specifically in "tech" industry. Pre-college I found quite a few potential employers who gave me enough of a suspicious feel that I never called back. Even after setting a start date. They just seemed shady and most of them proved to be. The rest, I just don't know if the managers or businesses are still around.

    Post-college, no, I am still working at the first firm where I landed a full-time regular professional position (Diagnostic/Medical). Not same position I started in, of course.

    However, we have had people do this throughout my time here and it is striking that the author would find it new.

  • Maybe it'll send a message to employers.. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jmdevince ( 1175647 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @07:24AM (#56874034)
    For a long time it's been perfectly professional and okay for a potential employer to just 'ghost' potential canidates. They'll never return a phone call or email if they're not interested in you or if they change their mind halfway through the interview process because they found a better canidate. You have to practically harass them to know what's going on. This is super common in the tech world. But when a potential employee does it? "That's unprofessional." - Bullshit i say. This isn't the '80s anymore where skilled laborers are interchangeable.

    • I had this with the people who run the camp where Niantic has their events in California. They said they really wanted to hire me, then they just stopped returning my emails. I'm guessing they discovered my social media presence and found out that I have morals and standards. They don't seem to feel they owe us anything, why would we feel any differently?

  • With regards to the main questions (Score:5, Insightful)

    by turbidostato ( 878842 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @07:27AM (#56874046)

    "Does ghosting show a lack of professionalism, or is it simple payback for the way corporations treated job-seekers in the past?"

    Yes to both.

    Next question?

  • Monkey see, monkey do. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 01, 2018 @07:38AM (#56874080)

    Respect and professionalism go both ways. Many businesses that rely on skilled professionals forgot this during the recession, and now that most of the desperation has settled back into baseline disgruntlement, they're in a bad fuckin' way.

    The trend for the last decade and a half has been for employers, potential or actual, to disregard common courtesy to employees, potential or actual - even in what would be considered "professional" positions. Let's take a look at what the average person's job search looks like these days:

    - A couple weeks or months of having to eat piles of shit in the process of submitting resumes by having to deal with the subcontracted, third-party resume ingestion services that everyone uses now. If you haven't yet had the pleasure of spending an 8 hour day getting your resume submitted to 10 or 12 total positions, you cannot begin to understand how much you begin to absolutely loathe every living being after doing this for weeks.

    - Getting calls upon calls from (quick, call me a racist) Indian headhunters or HR drones whose job is to get you just far enough along that they can credibly reject you so they can put a fig leaf over the H1B they're going to hire anyway

    - Never, ever getting anything more than a form email that explains absolutely nothing about why you were rejected for the position that you spent an hour tailoring a resume for because it looks like an ideal fit and you actually meet all of the inflated requirements

    - Delay upon delay upon delay. Even if you get accepted, it might take them weeks to get around to finalizing your employment. If something comparable or better comes up in the mean time that will get you actually started sooner, who wouldn't take it?

    Employers who actually have recurring problems with getting ghosted by recruits need to take a serious look at what they're doing wrong. Hint: It's probably acting like royalty and not paying wages that seriously motivate.

    • Re:Monkey see, monkey do. (Score:5, Informative)

      by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @09:40AM (#56874400) Journal

      having to eat piles of shit in the process of submitting resumes by having to deal with the subcontracted, third-party resume ingestion services that everyone uses now

      Pretty much this. I understand this streamlines the process for the box-tickers at HR, but from a job-seeker's point of view it is a bloody nightmare.

      By the way, a company could do worse than just fire the lot in charge of centralized vetting of job applicants. I once advised a colleague who was recruiting people for his team, to ask HR for the resumes they rejected. I can't say the resumes passed by HR were that much better than those in the reject pile, and the latter had some good candidates in it. When I asked HR myself to post some job openings, the questions they asked me about the requirements were inane at best. I struggle to see what actual value they (or those resume ingestion services) add in this process.

      • HR should stick to pushing paper and answering questions about benefits. They don't belong in the hiring pipeline for anything but the most menial of labor.

      • Re:Monkey see, monkey do. (Score:4, Informative)

        by Antique Geekmeister ( 740220 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @11:47AM (#56874858)

        > By the way, a company could do worse than just fire the lot in charge of centralized vetting of job applicants. I once advised a colleague who was recruiting people for his team, to ask HR for the resumes they rejected.

        This is very true for open source work. The related projects on which the best candidates worked do not match the checklist of tools familiar to many HR personnel. If it's possible, it's invaluable to work with HR and help them understand the _related software_. I once had an applicant list work related to our critical project, but rejected by HR because they did not list the software buzzword. Since they _wrote_ the buzzworded software decades ago and had moved on, they were the best possible candidate to support out out-of-date version and help us migrate to the newer tools. And that was what we wished to hire someone for.

  • Its Better to Ghost than for Recruiters to lie... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 01, 2018 @07:41AM (#56874094)

    From Personal Experience, I had an interview arranged by a Recruiter with an Engineering Company. However, it became apparent very quickly that the recruiter was incredibly dishonest.

    After going to the interview, I was informed by the Recruiter that the Company in question wanted to make an offer in person and he quoted a very generous salary. When I went to the Company in person again, the contract they showed was a signifcantly lower salary! I did raise this with my Interviewer who said they hadn't agreed a Salary with the recruiter.

    I had decided then that I did not want the Job and informed the Recruiter that I was declining the offer. However, he was adamant to try and get me to accept it in comically rediculous ways by telling me that the role was upgraded to a Project Manager role! I still told him directly that I declined the offer and decided that I would 'ghost' all Phone Calls from this crook.

    About 1.5 Weeks later, I was getting texts from the Engineering Company in question asking for me to give them a call back. I did and was greeted with "Whats Going on! The Recruitment Consultant said he was unable to get in touch with you" to which I responded by telling him that I told the Consultant that I declined the offer over a week ago. This turned out to be news to him as he was never informed by the Recruiter about this.

    Its hard to sympathize with Recruiters who post crappy articles on Linkedin about how great they are or Candidates are ghosting them when they take this piss like this!

  • When an employer isn't interested in pursuing a candidate any further, often the employer "ghosts" the candidate or turns around and offers some canned, impersonal, generic rejection letter. Turnabout is fair play!

    • One of the reasons employers "ghost" employees is to wait until the first candidate is actually on-site and started on their first day with all the paperwork signed. There are so many candidates who decline at the last moment for a better fiscal offer or better work location, and for senior employees a health issue is sometimes a risk. By failing to reject other candidates until then, they try to keep the pool of acceptable but not first choice candidates available. And there may be other good candidates i

  • Fix your labour law (Score:5, Informative)

    by Pimpy ( 143938 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @08:04AM (#56874142)

    To be honest, I never even considered that people accepting jobs and not showing up would be an issue - (while I speak mostly from the perspective of the German labour law, I believe this is also the case for most other European countries) both parties have an obligation once the employment contract is signed, with the employer being in their right to seek damages for every day that you do not show up and do your job, as agreed. The flip side of this is that it's also quite difficult for the employer to refuse leave requests by the employee, with a far wider range of allowable absences than what would be tolerated on the US side. I am certainly guilty of having interviewed at companies that were competitors at the same time and playing them against each other to up the offer, but I would never have signed something and then try to weasel out of it when something better comes along. On the other hand, I have also seen people take jobs they didn't necessarily want while continuing to look for better ones, and then simply quit their other job during their probation period (typically a 6 month period in which either side is able to terminate the relationship without cause). Once someone has to begin paying damages for every day they don't show up for work (or obtains sufficient awareness of this potentiality), I would imagine people would be a bit more careful about when and what they sign, and the problem would gradually correct itself.

  • I'm suprised that they're surprised (Score:5, Interesting)

    by PuddleBoy ( 544111 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @08:27AM (#56874192)

    Non-responsiveness on the part of HR/recruiters isn't just common - after a while, I just assumed it was 'standard practice'.

    I don't expect a detailed response from every resume I send in, but I do expect a response if I have gone thru an interview, especially if it included someone from the executive suite. It can be demoralizing to meet with a hiring manager and their boss (maybe a VP), have it go well (smiles all around), then radio silence. At least have the courtesy of an email stating 'We appreciate the time and energy you put into the process, but...'.

    I have to agree with the other posters that the recruiters created the environment in which this developed.

    Having said all that, I cannot condone an employee accepting a position, filling out some forms, then not showing up to the first day of work. That borders on a sort of fraud or breech: if you went thru the process of filling out onboarding docs, there is a very strongly implied and expressed intent, by both parties, to commit to each other. But then, I suppose some people don't show to their own weddings...

    It boils down to standards of behavior - for all aspects of life. And respect. If we develop a society that says that a free-wheeling economy where anything goes is the norm, how to you expect job-seekers *not* to be influenced by that?

  • Might wind up with the Police at your home (Score:4, Insightful)

    by archer, the ( 887288 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @08:32AM (#56874200)

    Over the years, I've heard of several people "ghosting" their employers. However, in these cases, it was because they had passed away at home, and they lived alone. Since the employer doesn't know why the employee has stopped coming in, they call the police for a wellness check. The police arrive and find the person has passed on.

    Long story short, don't ghost, or you may be treated is if you might have become one.

  • Don't hate the player, hate the game. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mark_reh ( 2015546 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @08:45AM (#56874230) Journal

    One of the rules I live by is that everyone deserves respect until they demonstrate otherwise.

    If you're going to insult me with a shit contract that's guaranteed to screw me when we part ways, why would you expect anything from me but contempt?

  • How about burn-out? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by El Jynx ( 548908 ) on Sunday July 01, 2018 @08:46AM (#56874240)
    A few articles back I read about the huge burn-out problem in the US. That makes for a pretty good explanation. If you're burned out, your mind has pretty much shut down higher reasoning. Recovery usually takes months, so a vacation won't cut it. I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people just go " ah, fuck it". Combine it with depression or other mental illnesses and you have somebody sitting in a true hellhole. One more reason for companies to actually give a shit about their employees. Here in the Netherlands the employer is also responsible for mental well-being. That's growing in the U.S. and other 1st world countries, but not nearly enough.

  • Employees are treated as disposable.
    Minimum wage jobs are many and varied, and people are likely to jump on the first one thy can get just to pay the bills.
    There are too many employers that treat their staff as little more than an inconvenience on top of everything.
    Who gets a Christmas Bonus anymore? What employers even offer them?
    It's little wonder why people ghost recruiters (vampires) and employers down here at the lowest end of the pay scale. They have nothing to loose. Any employer that checks referenc

  • Has anyone ever received a rejection call from an employer? Cause I sure haven't. If employers want people to tell them they are not accepting a job offer, then those employers damn well better be calling everyone who did NOT get the job.

    If you haven't been paid, you don't owe them shit.

  • They always responded quickly and pushed on the employer and even helped me get a higher salary than they were offering. Of course they were based locally. These recruiters calling from across the pacific that I can barely understand, those companies should be run out of business.

  • Company recruiters "ghost" candidates all the time. They do this because they have a candidate in the process of ahiring but if that candidate does not accept they want to be able to offer the job to one of the other candidates. So recruiters never want to tell any candidate they did not get the job. The result is recruiters just avoid talking to candidates. Candidates "ghosting" seem to be a thing now because it is making recruitment difficult, especially in hot industries where candidates have multipl
  • Ghosting is a disturbing behaviour. The more often people do it, the more normal it becomes for people to stop checking in on each other when something goes wrong. If I suddenly "fell off the map", I would like society to look into it, and people not to default to "oh, he probably just ghosted us". As a human, you don't owe people an extended explanation for ceasing an online discussion or exchange, but I do think it one should end with at least a "No thank you", if only to maintain the social norm that we

  • I haven't been job hunting in recent years, but definitely have found employers to be very inconsiderate on this matter. I've never ghosted..

    Also have been surprised to hear people with hourly retail or food service jobs walked out immediately after giving two weeks notice. Puts people in a bind who are depending on steady pay. I advise college age workers to pay attention to how their employer operates and act accordingly..

  • Ok, here's a repost since it seems my previous one got eaten but anyway this is going to be a rant

    So first of all how often do you even get told why they didn't hire you after the interview. Pretty much never. If you're lucky they'll tell you that you weren't the right fit. However most likely they'll either tell you nothing or bald faced lie to you. (Yes, I'm sure you didn't hire me because you found the absolute perfect candidate, that's why you reposted the exact same job with the exact same job number

  • Sorta, but not really. (Score:3)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 01, 2018 @10:03AM (#56874486)

    2 different stories.

    1) I took a contract position, 6 months. At this place, the guy responsible for ensuring contracts were renewed was a flake. 1st time, I asked the day my contract ended and he didn't know anything about it. I said, no contract, no work. Left at the end of the day. Monday rolled around and I didn't show up. He was panicked, working to get the extension pushed through, but it would be 2-3 more days.
    6 months later, I didn't mention the contract was expiring and planned a week vacation without telling anyone. Skiing. Contract expired on Friday and I flew off to SLC for a week of epic skiing. Monday morning, got a cell phone call asking where I was. "Contract ended Friday", I said. "Oh ... we need you today." he said. "I"m across the country, skiing, can't be back until the following Monday." I said. That happened 3 more times over the 9 yrs I worked there.
    The last time, they decided that a contractor should be an employee if they worked there more than 2 yrs. Smart, but not for me. My contract ended in early November, so I planned to travel about 6 months in Asia after the Holidays spent with family in different states. I didn't mention this to anyone at work. 3 days prior to the contract end, the boss texts that he'd gotten the "employee paperwork" approved so I could switch over on Monday. That was the first I'd heard about that idea. I didn't want to be an employee. They'd asked a few times over the years, but I always turned them down. I said no thanks and wished him luck. Turned out that 80% of the people in my group who were contractors had decided the same thing. He was desperate.

    2) Interviewed for a position at a major DoD company where I'd fill 2 positions they had opened due to my skills. It was clear that I was a perfect fit, because I'd already had a clearance and my degree would directly support flight testing of a new aircraft (deployed now and kicking ass). Nobody I spoke with was qualified to interview me on anything technical. This was quickly known. I'd loose more knowledge in computing if I worked there than I ever gained.
    The boss finally came in and told me all the ways I'd be fired for about 10 minutes. He was an old, gruff, ex-military type, who felt he needed to control start, lunch, end times. 5 minutes late 3 times would mean I was fired. No thanks.
    I left the interview and never contacted them again. A week later, the boss called asking where I was on the job. I told him I'd accepted a position at a less hostile workplace where they respected employees. His response,"oh."

    Poor communications, in both directions, is where the failure happens. At hiring time, the prospective employees have all the power. It is the last time any employee has much real power, often.

    When I did hiring, I was looking for a "good fit" for both sides. We needed smart people who would be able to fit into the culture and do great work. If the applicant doesn't like us, they won't enjoy work, which is bad too. 2-way street. We were pretty relaxed, but about 3 days a month, we'd have customers and needed to dress up a little more and keep the spitballs to a minimum. It was a software development house.

  • And it's to put him or her in a shell.

  • I was doing contract work for a small website development and hosting company. They had a breach they couldn't track down, so they just used a cron job to restore the compromised file every 5 minutes. They also stored plaintext passwords in a mysql database on their front-end web server and said they'd 'eventually' get around to making it more secure. Finally, they asked me to start faking pci compliance checks so they could start taking credit cards. I walked away from that shit.

  • Don't burn your bridges, especially if you're the troll.

  • I'm sensing a grand sense of entitlement (Score:3)

    by Darkling-MHCN ( 222524 ) on Monday July 02, 2018 @02:36AM (#56877754)

    A lot of the comments above are expressing the notion that employers often don't respond the candidates so therefore this sort of behavior is fine.

    I'd like to say I strongly disagree. In my experience especially when I was more junior and making applications for jobs in the middle of a recession, I've never had expectations that an employer will personally respond to me.

    Normally when employers advertise for work, very often they get a lot of applications, as a candidate I've always expected this and never had any expectation that the employer would personally respond to let me know that I hadn't been selected. Occasionally they did and I always thought it exceedingly polite, but when they it never occurred to me to be slighted by the act. Furthermore, I've expected that when I'm applying for a position, if I haven't heard from the employer within a few days that I need to touch base with them and confirm that they actually have received my application, then if they have ask them if they're still interested in my candidacy and if not ask for feedback on why.

    Very often I believe being proactive and periodically contacting the employer whilst they're in the middle of their recruitment process is actually quite influential and often be the deciding factor on the success of a job application.

    Considering the reverse... being offered a position or job interview and then simply not responding or turning up is extremely unprofessional. There's a major difference between these two things that most in this discussion don't seem to understand. An employer advertising a position and requesting applications for a job is very different to you making a personal commitment or signing contract with an employer. These are two completely different things and come with totally different etiquette, obligations and responsibilities, I don't see how they're interchangeable in any way at all. Such behaviour is disrespectful to the other candidates for the job as well as towards all the people who would have been put out at the company when you didn't show.

