Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Books You Read This Year?
As we inch closer to the end of the year, we will be running a couple of year-ender posts in the next few days. We're starting with books. What were some books you read this year that you would recommend to others? (It could be from any genre.) Second, what were some books from this year that you read that you would recommend to others? And third, what are you reading now, or planning to read soon?
Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes (Score:2)
This year I read
Don Quixote - by Miguel de Cervantes
Seveneves (Score:3)
It's not a new book but I just picked it out at random from my backlog to read on vacation. It's way easier to get into than some other NS books (looking at you, Baroque Cycle), and has really great emotional ups and downs throughout the first 2/3rds of the book with what I thought was a pretty interesting and satisfying conclusion.
"Outstanding read. First in a series. It won the Prometheus Award for 2018."
OK, I'll believe you. I downloaded just now, because it's free on kindle unlimited, which I use because I read a book or 2 a day, being retired and there's nothing ever on TV.
An odd assortment (Score:3)
Last Stand of the Tin-Can Sailors by James D Hornfischer
The Night Land (again!) by William Hope Hodgson
The Lord of the Rings (for the umpteenth time) by J.R.R. Tolkien
The Sackett Brand by Louis L'Amour
The First World War by A.J.P. Taylor
The Swiss Family Robinson by Johann David Wyss
The Greatest Knight by Thomas Asbridge
Frankopan's Silk Roads (Score:2)
The Silk Roads: A New History of the World by Peter Frankopan. It's a world history from the view point of central Asia, book-ended by the rise of Persia and the important role Iran now plays in world events. Especially fascinating is how Europe barely registers until the mid 20th century, and how British adventurism in Asia had major repercussions for the Americas. The Muslims, Mongols, and Han are the dominant players.
The Testament of Loki (Score:2)
The Testament of Loki by Joanne Harris. It's a sequel to The Gospel of Loki, a fantasy novel describing Norse myth from Loki's perspective, but goes pretty wildly off the rails, with Loki, Odin, Freya, and Thor inhabiting an awkward teenage girl, a wheelchair bound computer geek, a popular cheerleader, and a cocker spaniel, respectively.
Some SciFi / Fantasy (Score:2)
Peter Watts' Blindsight, after which I read the sequel Echopraxia, and another of his works 'Freeze Frame Revolution.'
Also by popular recommendation I read Hyperion by Dan Simmons, and am in the middle of 'Fall of Hyperion'.
I re-read Patrick Rothfuss' Kingkiller Chronicles books (4th time, I think), and the Stormlight Archives by Brandon Sanderson.
Pretty much all of them were thoroughly enjoyable.
Read This Year (Score:2)
Fictional and non-fictional (Score:1)
- Neuromancer trilogy by William Gibson
- "Crime And Punishment" by Dostojewski
Non-fictional:
- "Krieger, Feldherren und Strategen - Krieg in der Antike von Achill bis Attila" (German) by Raimund Schulz. The title translates to "Warriors, Generals and Strategists - War in the Ancient World from Achilles to Attila". Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an english translation. For anyone, who's interested in the classical ancient world, it's a must-read. It's about how war formed societies and vice versa. Fa
Wikipedia More Than Books (Score:2)
Winners Take All (Score:2)
This was not only the best book I've read all year, but the best book I've read this decade:
Winners Take All [amazon.com]: The Elite Charade of Changing the World by Anand Giridharadas [twitter.com].
"An insider's groundbreaking investigation of how the global elite's efforts to 'change the world' preserve the status quo and obscure their role in causing the problems they later seek to solve."
3 months of my life (Score:1)
I read non-fiction mostly ... (Score:2)
... like:
NONFICTION
- Neanderthals Rediscovered: How Modern Science Is Rewriting Their Story (Revised and Updated Edition)
Dimitra Papagianni, Michael A. Morse (recommend)
- Almost Human: The Astonishing Tale of Homo Naledi and the Discovery That Changed Our Human Story
Lee Berger, John Hawks (recommend)
- The Edge of Physics: A Journey to Earth's Extremes to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe
Anil Ananthaswamy (recommend)
- Einstein's Dice and Schrödinger's Cat: How Two Great Minds Battled Quantum Random
... like:
NONFICTION
- The Fountainhead Ayn Rand (recommend)
Not to pick a fight or anything, but..... why?
Skin in the Game - Nassim Nicholas Taleb (Score:2)
Also recommend Antifragile, also by Taleb - but I read that one last year.
Also read most "Memoirs of Service Afloat" by Admiral Raphael Semmes, but haven't finished it yet. Good stuff though.
Tech History (Score:1)
The Theory That Would Not Die, by Sharon Bertsch
Battlefield Earth (Score:2)
I read Battlefield Earth out of morbid curiosity. It was horrible.
The first third of so corresponds to the movie, and is the part that reads the best. Not good by any means, but the least awful. From there, it's all downhill. First, there's the defeated Terl and some random handicapped jerk from Johnny's village vs Johnny, then it's Johnny vs Intergalactic Banking, which is about as exciting as that sound.
Hubbard apparently made some noise about writing good scifi with paying attention to the science, but t
Mostly non-fiction (Score:2)
Bad Science by Ben Goldacre
Freakonomics by Levitt & Dubner
How Not To Be Wrong by Jordan Ellenberg
Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Khaneman
Leadership and Self-Deception by The Arbinger Institute
I've still got The Black Swan by Taleb on my shelf waiting for me. Each so far has profoundly changed the way I think, in distinct but related ways.
SciFi/Fantasy (Score:1)
My own (Score:2)
A couple (Score:2)
My list is modest this year but I'll mention a few:
-> The Storyteller by Jodi Picoult. I read this because my stepmother was reading it. If you like Lifetime-TV-for-Women you will like this. Noble/naive/underappreciated woman up against Evil Man type of stuff. It gets into holocaust stories including a first-person narration of the conditions in Auschwitz.
-> Uncompromising Honor by David Weber. Like anyone else who is reading this we have followed the series from the beginning. I think it i
