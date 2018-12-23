Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Books

Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Books You Read This Year? 56

Posted by msmash from the slashdot-book-club dept.
As we inch closer to the end of the year, we will be running a couple of year-ender posts in the next few days. We're starting with books. What were some books you read this year that you would recommend to others? (It could be from any genre.) Second, what were some books from this year that you read that you would recommend to others? And third, what are you reading now, or planning to read soon?

Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Books You Read This Year? More | Reply

Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Books You Read This Year?

Comments Filter:

  • This year I read

    Don Quixote - by Miguel de Cervantes

  • Seveneves (Score:3)

    by mobby_6kl ( 668092 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:07AM (#57849372)

    It's not a new book but I just picked it out at random from my backlog to read on vacation. It's way easier to get into than some other NS books (looking at you, Baroque Cycle), and has really great emotional ups and downs throughout the first 2/3rds of the book with what I thought was a pretty interesting and satisfying conclusion.

  • An odd assortment (Score:3)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:17AM (#57849410)

    Last Stand of the Tin-Can Sailors by James D Hornfischer

    The Night Land (again!) by William Hope Hodgson

    The Lord of the Rings (for the umpteenth time) by J.R.R. Tolkien

    The Sackett Brand by Louis L'Amour

    The First World War by A.J.P. Taylor

    The Swiss Family Robinson by Johann David Wyss

    The Greatest Knight by Thomas Asbridge

  • The Silk Roads: A New History of the World by Peter Frankopan. It's a world history from the view point of central Asia, book-ended by the rise of Persia and the important role Iran now plays in world events. Especially fascinating is how Europe barely registers until the mid 20th century, and how British adventurism in Asia had major repercussions for the Americas. The Muslims, Mongols, and Han are the dominant players.

  • The Testament of Loki by Joanne Harris. It's a sequel to The Gospel of Loki, a fantasy novel describing Norse myth from Loki's perspective, but goes pretty wildly off the rails, with Loki, Odin, Freya, and Thor inhabiting an awkward teenage girl, a wheelchair bound computer geek, a popular cheerleader, and a cocker spaniel, respectively.

  • Peter Watts' Blindsight, after which I read the sequel Echopraxia, and another of his works 'Freeze Frame Revolution.'

    Also by popular recommendation I read Hyperion by Dan Simmons, and am in the middle of 'Fall of Hyperion'.

    I re-read Patrick Rothfuss' Kingkiller Chronicles books (4th time, I think), and the Stormlight Archives by Brandon Sanderson.

    Pretty much all of them were thoroughly enjoyable.

  • Red Platoon by Clinton Romesha - A True Story of American Valor. Soldiers tasked with an impossible task, becomes how to keep the man next to you alive. Accessory to War. Tyson and Lang. Advances in science and technology are used by the military. It doesn't end well. Fear by Bob Woodward. "Trump is a fucking liar" 365 motorcycles you must ride. Published by Cycleworld magazine. The first book I read that wasn't required by school was The Godfather by Mario Puzo.

  • - Neuromancer trilogy by William Gibson
    - "Crime And Punishment" by Dostojewski

    Non-fictional:
    - "Krieger, Feldherren und Strategen - Krieg in der Antike von Achill bis Attila" (German) by Raimund Schulz. The title translates to "Warriors, Generals and Strategists - War in the Ancient World from Achilles to Attila". Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an english translation. For anyone, who's interested in the classical ancient world, it's a must-read. It's about how war formed societies and vice versa. Fa

  • I tend to read Wikipedia more than anything, often for hours at a time.

  • This was not only the best book I've read all year, but the best book I've read this decade:

    Winners Take All [amazon.com]: The Elite Charade of Changing the World by Anand Giridharadas [twitter.com].

    "An insider's groundbreaking investigation of how the global elite's efforts to 'change the world' preserve the status quo and obscure their role in causing the problems they later seek to solve."

  • The cat in the hat - complex plot, but enjoyable

  • ... like:

    NONFICTION

    - Neanderthals Rediscovered: How Modern Science Is Rewriting Their Story (Revised and Updated Edition)
    Dimitra Papagianni, Michael A. Morse (recommend)

    - Almost Human: The Astonishing Tale of Homo Naledi and the Discovery That Changed Our Human Story
    Lee Berger, John Hawks (recommend)

    - The Edge of Physics: A Journey to Earth's Extremes to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe
    Anil Ananthaswamy (recommend)

    - Einstein's Dice and Schrödinger's Cat: How Two Great Minds Battled Quantum Random

  • Also recommend Antifragile, also by Taleb - but I read that one last year.

    Also read most "Memoirs of Service Afloat" by Admiral Raphael Semmes, but haven't finished it yet. Good stuff though.

  • The Friendly Orange Glow, by Brian Dear. Talking about PLATO and people who were chatting across timezones (and continents), playing MMORPGs (and flunking out of college from too much gaming, too little studying) and generally doing stuff that most people think was invented with the Internet, back in the 1970s (and no, this WASN'T running on the ARPANet). This history appears to be largely off-the-radar because it DIDN'T happen in Silicon Valley or at MIT.

    The Theory That Would Not Die, by Sharon Bertsch

  • I read Battlefield Earth out of morbid curiosity. It was horrible.

    The first third of so corresponds to the movie, and is the part that reads the best. Not good by any means, but the least awful. From there, it's all downhill. First, there's the defeated Terl and some random handicapped jerk from Johnny's village vs Johnny, then it's Johnny vs Intergalactic Banking, which is about as exciting as that sound.

    Hubbard apparently made some noise about writing good scifi with paying attention to the science, but t

  • Bad Science by Ben Goldacre

    Freakonomics by Levitt & Dubner

    How Not To Be Wrong by Jordan Ellenberg

    Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Khaneman

    Leadership and Self-Deception by The Arbinger Institute

    I've still got The Black Swan by Taleb on my shelf waiting for me. Each so far has profoundly changed the way I think, in distinct but related ways.

  • I read everything I could find by Kian D. Vinge including Catspaw, The Snow Queen, and The Summer Queen. Really great writing with touches of commentary on the absurdity if our current, broken, American society.
  • An unfortunate feature of writing is having to edit, re-edit and re-edit. I'm on the last four books of the series I'm working on. Not a lot of time to read other stuff.

  • My list is modest this year but I'll mention a few:

    -> The Storyteller by Jodi Picoult. I read this because my stepmother was reading it. If you like Lifetime-TV-for-Women you will like this. Noble/naive/underappreciated woman up against Evil Man type of stuff. It gets into holocaust stories including a first-person narration of the conditions in Auschwitz.

    -> Uncompromising Honor by David Weber. Like anyone else who is reading this we have followed the series from the beginning. I think it i

  • That counts as a book, right? I mean it is called some book... right?

Slashdot Top Deals

"Well, it don't make the sun shine, but at least it don't deepen the shit." -- Straiter Empy, in _Riddley_Walker_ by Russell Hoban

Close