Ask Slashdot: How Do You Spot Bullies During an Interview?

An anonymous reader writes: I have met approximately two bullies in my career so far in which I have had about 15 bosses. One of them I was able to spot during the interview itself but I took the job (I shouldn't have) and left five months later. The other boss only revealed his bully persona to me in secret and only to me in one-on-one meetings. I had to announce I am starting to record all meetings and he promptly fired me the next meeting, after my first month on the job. I got my old no-bully job back last month and I am happy as always, but I wish I could have detected the bully during the interview itself and avoided them.



How do you spot bullies? What commonalities have you noticed? Fun fact: I have noticed bullies start their bullying when they see you doing something they cannot do.