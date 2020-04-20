Ask Slashdot: What Are You Doing To Help?

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Long-time Slashdot reader destinyland writes: With all the news stories about how the pandemic is impacting our world, some of us have been just plain lucky. As an information worker, I was already working from home, so I still have my full-time job — and my full-time income. So my question is, if we really are all "in this together," then what can I be doing to help the others who need it?

Here's what I've done so far. First just by staying at home, I'm keeping myself healthy, while not adding to the burdens of medical workers, or spreading the virus to anyone else. But I'm also at least trying to place some food orders at local restaurants, having it delivered to my home (and also adding a big tip.) The post office will be sending me two sheets of "Forever" stamps that I bought to help pre-fund future postal services. And though I haven't bought any gift cards yet, I've ordered $40 worth of books to support my local bookstore, and placed a second order for a bunch of graphic novels from my favorite local comic book shop.

Bookstores do need our support. You can also try buying your books through BookShop.org, a new e-commerce site whose profits go to local independent bookstores while giving book-buyers an alternative to Amazon. But some stores are just turning to crowdfunding campaigns. When people heard that San Francisco's iconic City Lights Bookstore might be forced to close after 60 years, they contributed over $484,000 to its GoFundMe campaign to keep it alive.

In fact, there's now at least 30,000 coronavirus-related GoFundMe pages to choose from. If you want to do something more organized, the New York Times has launched its own fundraising page for "four nonprofit organizations that provide assistance to those facing economic hardship." The nonprofit-evaluating site Charity Navigator has also created a list of trustworthy organizations seeking donations to support communities affected by the pandemic.

Everyone's got their own ideas about how to help — so what are the rest of you doing? If you've been lucky, what ways have you found to give back, to pitch in, or just feel like you're connecting to the community beyond your door?
Leave your answers in the comments.

What are you doing to help?

  • now celebrate me!

    • Re:Look at me, i am behaving THIS GOOD! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @05:00AM (#59967812) Homepage Journal

      It's impossible to do anything altruistically now, any good deed will be met with accusations of virtue signalling.

      Even the guy who coined the phrase thinks it has gone too far.

      • Re: Look at me, i am behaving THIS GOOD! (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Avoiderman ( 82105 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @05:41AM (#59967910)

        I thought, like SJW, Virtue Signalling, was a handy filter phrase, to help ignore those who are all anger and no content.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          I wish I had mod points.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 )

          Virtue signalling refers to acts of meaningless status display on social media, none of which has any actual effect. Remember when everyone turned their Twitter backgrounds green to support the Iranian students? That was virtue signalling. Remember Kony 2012? That was virtue signalling. Remember the Chibok girls and the bizarre #bringbackourgirls campaign? That was virtue signalling.

          By the way, do you know why there was no #bringbackourboys movement as well? The boys were all murdered. The more yo

        • Ironically, more often I find the complaints about "virtue signalling" to be all anger and no content. If somebody makes a moral claim, and you think they're wrong, then make an argument for why they're wrong. If you think they're correct but you dismiss their claim because you think their motivation is "virtue signalling", you're making a worthless ad hominem argument.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rho ( 6063 )

          I remember when "social justice warrior" was a thing people actually called themselves with pride as they fought in the great Tumblr and Twitter wars of the 2010s, working to deplatform anybody who misused a pronoun or culturally appropriated the word "juicy".

          As for what I'm doing to help in this, our time of need, I am joining with millions of others to make sure that the blame for the pandemic rests solely on Trump. I don't like to call myself a hero, but I totally am.

          • I am joining with millions of others to make sure that the blame for the pandemic rests solely on Trump. I don't like to call myself a hero, but I totally am.

            So, which do you work for.....MSNBC or CNN?

            ;)

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by andy.ruddock ( 821066 )
        Is it altruism if you feel the need to post about it on social media?
        It's pretty much the definition of virtue signalling isn't it?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Originally the phrase meant not actually doing anything, just wearing a badge or using certain language to imply you were a good person without making any real effort.

          While posting your good deeds on Facebook is a bit much at least they are doing something to make the world slightly better. If it encourages that, even for the wrong reasons, it's not entirely bad.

      • Doing the right thing, quietly (Score:5, Insightful)

        by petes_PoV ( 912422 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @06:05AM (#59967954)

        It's impossible to do anything altruistically now, any good deed will be met with accusations of virtue signalling.

        Millions of people - billions, more likely - are doing altruistic things. But it is only the bragging few who feel the need to show off about their small contributions.

        • Re:Doing the right thing, quietly (Score:5, Insightful)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @06:48AM (#59967994) Homepage Journal

          People used to "show off" their good deeds in order to inspire others.

          Sometimes they need to in order to make it work, e.g. fundraising.

          Now it's all just virtue signalling. Same when a kid does something they should be encouraged for, the peanut gallery will find ways to complain about how basic it is and how they were a far greater child genius at that age.

          It's almost like people hate to see others doing anything position for some reason, like it makes them feel worse about themselves. It shouldn't make them feel that way but they do seem awfully angry about it.

        • It's impossible to do anything altruistically now, any good deed will be met with accusations of virtue signalling.

          Millions of people - billions, more likely - are doing altruistic things. But it is only the bragging few who feel the need to show off about their small contributions.

          Yep. It's even worse now because so many have nothing else to do, so they literally spend hours signaling their group membership, their supposed virtue. Ratting out their neighbors, saying all the right phrases (e.g. "stay safe!"), spewing hate at approved targets, etc.

          It's ... literally virtue signaling. Sorry if some people don't like hearing that phrase.

      • "It's impossible to do anything altruistically now, any good deed will be met with accusations of virtue signalling."

        Exactly! People claim that they are ordering delivery sushi every day 'to support the economy' while they did the same for years.

      • Most good deeds are so complicated now.

        The virus got out of hand we can’t fix the economy too much now.
        What we can do is care for the basic survival and safety for people.

        Clean Water, Healthy Food, Comfortable Shelter, Healthcare and Communication.

        When you buy your groceries get some extra product and give them to the food pantry.
        Help your local homeless shelter.
        Support services that may offer home fuel to cold areas for people who need it.
        Be friendly to those in need and don’t try to judge them

      • Re: Look at me, i am behaving THIS GOOD! (Score:4, Insightful)

        by t4eXanadu ( 143668 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @07:38AM (#59968078)

        Simple solution: do good deeds and don't share it online. Why does eveyone need to know?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mark-t ( 151149 )

          I'll bite.

          Because one person's own ability to help is simply too limited, it is only when large numbers of people decide to follow suit that real change starts to happen.

    • I really hate this whole post-South Park bullshit where doing anything other than being a cretinous sociopathic piece of shit to everyone you meet is "bad" because it means you're "virtue signalling".

      "Oh, you say you think it's good you're wearing masks in the middle of a pandemic? VIRTUE SIGNALLER! Did you just say you think racism is bad? VIRTUE SIGNALLER? You're not raiding local preschools and eating toddlers? VIRTUE SIGNALLERR!!!!"

      As an aside I just proof read this message and my on-autopilot fin

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by noahm ( 4459 )

      Can you really not recognize, through all your sarcasm, an invitation to share ideas?

      Nobody was asking to be celebrated.

  • Spending money like a drunken sailor (Score:5, Interesting)

    by melted ( 227442 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @03:32AM (#59967616) Homepage

    I just buy expensive stuff with long supply chains. Thus far I have upgraded my espresso machine, installed a new fridge, replaced our aging dishwasher, upgraded my workstation, etc. We now also buy quite a bit more takeout than we did before, specifically to support local restaurants. When this is over I’m going to spend a ton of money on bathroom remodel, and replace our AC as well.

    If you do have the money you wouldn’t mind parting with, I’d suggest you do about the same. Keep all those folks employed, and get something in exchange as well.

  • With my $1,200 check... (Score:3)

    by Baby Yoda's Daddy ( 6413160 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @03:33AM (#59967618)
    I bought a frying pan to save the economy.

    • You jest, but you did exactly the right thing and funneled money into production and the local GDP. But what did you do with the other $1150?

      • My wife has been out on short term disability for the last 2 months because we just had a kid and her employer doesn't offer maternity leave. So our stimulus is going to be paying our mortgage, especially since my work cut our hours by 25%.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by guruevi ( 827432 )

          You should go on unemployment, it's better income than work with the amount of money they put on top ($600/week). No reason to stay employed if the government just giving out UBI.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

            You should go on unemployment, it's better income than work with the amount of money they put on top ($600/week). No reason to stay employed if the government just giving out UBI.

            I actually thought about it, because my work was offering LOAs and several of my group took them. I didn't want to on the off chance that the state wouldn't approve unemployment (my company said they wouldn't contest unemployment applications, but I live in a red state, so you know how that could go), leaving us both with reduced income.

            • Definitely do not volunteer for the LOA. That could disqualify you.

              On the other hand, the fact that your hours were cut by 25% means that you qualify for a measly amount on partial unemployment, and by extension, the added $600 per week.

  • YEARS of voluntary self-quarantine. (Score:4, Informative)

    by Narcocide ( 102829 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @03:33AM (#59967620) Homepage

    I was anti-social before it was cool.

    • I was anti-social before it was cool.

      Yup. And I go to the store more now that many important things have become largely unavailable online. Sheesh.

  • Coding a GPLv3+ web application helpcovid (Score:5, Interesting)

    by basiles ( 626992 ) <basile.starynkevitch@net> on Monday April 20, 2020 @03:34AM (#59967624) Homepage
    https://github.com/bstarynk/he... [github.com] work in progress, several contributors already Basile Starynkevitch http://starynkevitch.net/Basil... [starynkevitch.net] near Paris, France

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gr8dude ( 832945 )

      Thanks for sharing the link. I am aware of a related project that might go well with your service: https://github.com/code4moldov... [github.com]

      It is a Telegram bot that notifies volunteers about a person in their area who requested assistance. The chat-based interface provides the ability to respond to such requests and submit some information about the beneficiary's status (whether they have any symptoms, what their mood is, etc.).

      The benefit of Telegram is that it adds push notifications and gives you clients for iO

  • PPE and Robotics (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Whip-hero ( 308110 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @03:38AM (#59967636) Homepage

    I've been WFH for about five years. During the quarantine, I've been working on PPE production. A lot of people have been 3D printing masks and face shields, but it's difficult to make an impact as an individual because an FDM printer takes ~10 hours to make a respirator mask. One of my hobbies is urethane resin molding, so I've been working with a local makerspace to make silicone molds to cast PPE at a rate of about 2/hour. It's slow going because I've had to order supplies and wait for deliveries, but I think I can do 30-60 respirators as a proof of concept this week. After that, I'll hand off the work to the makerspace, which will bankroll some larger-scale production.

    I also coached a FIRST FTC up until the quarantine began, and I meet with my students once per week to discuss school, working from home, and anything they want to talk about.

  • I shared my netflix password (Score:5, Interesting)

    by h33t l4x0r ( 4107715 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @03:57AM (#59967682)
    With my down-on-his-luck neighbor who could only afford hulu.

  • Serving both my own and other interests: (Score:4, Interesting)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @04:42AM (#59967770)

    In the absence of doing things that I normally do, I do them remotely but through services and suppliers who are seeking donations. One of the girls at work used to run yoga classes once a month at lunch time for free, she setup a yoga online session for 6EUR a go, every week, with all payments getting donated to yoga studios who aren't allowed to be open. Likewise pub quizzes. What I used to do incredibly cheaply at a pub once a month I now do weekly online and donate to the cause as well.

    I also changed purchasing habits to funnel money previously given to Amazon to local smaller companies (costs a bit more + I pay for shipping now too)
    I also stopped eating junk takeout and instead get takeout from restaurants that are not allowed to be opened and previously were dine in only in an effort to keep them afloat.

    It's not much but every bit helps.

  • Had been mostly the same (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Pfhorrest ( 545131 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @04:43AM (#59967774) Homepage Journal

    As another information worker, working from home in a pretty rural place, I was doing pretty much the same, which didn't require much change from my normal routine. Besides just sheltering in place, which meant more or less living like I already lived, I continued patronizing local businesses with take-out orders etc. Also helped my disabled mother and elderly neighbor with grocery pickup and such so they didn't have to go out.

    Then my employer suffered such a huge loss of sales that I got cut to half time for a month and now laid off completely as the boss tries to salvage the company at all, and now I'm just crippled with anxiety barely able to function even though with the enhanced unemployment I'll actually be making slightly more money over the next three and a half months than I would have been at my job.

  • Bought a 3D printer to print PPE (Score:3)

    by ma11achy ( 150206 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @04:49AM (#59967790)

    Staying at home and bought an Ultimaker 2+.
    My gf works in a nursing home, so I want to at least be able to supply her with PPE. Also setting up for 24/7 ops so that I can print PPE all day/night.

  • A Startupper, Youtuber, IT help-desk, Diplomat (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Alworx ( 885008 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @05:10AM (#59967840) Homepage

    I'm a headmaster at a primary school and I've never been so busy (being the one with the IT degree kind of puts me right in the centre). We're doing loads of online lessons completely reinventing the school and the didactics.
    So for one I've gone back to my startup experiences and reset a whole way of working, thinking and teaching.
    I'm myself keeping kids involved and entertained posting regular youtube activities and challenges.
    400 kids = 400 families = 400 logins and passwords (+25 teaching staff). That's a lot of accounts to set-up, especially over the phone (the shutdown was overnight)
    Families are going crazy, stuck at home with their kids expecting us to take care of them 24/7. There's a lot of diplomacy and moral support to everyone

    Overall, I'm enjoying it. While everyone is safe and free from the bug, that is.

  • ... as to be prepared when things pick up again. Being nice an patient to the people I'm close to. Following experts advice and rulings.

  • Printing face shield and hand-building PAPR hoods like mad. I need a break.

  • So my question is, if we really are all "in this together

    Ok I think I can answer that one. We aren't. If you really want to help the world use your expertise in nuclear fission to publish detailed plans for a DIY suitcase nuke. There are too many people on the planet and almost all of them are assholes. We all deserve to die a horrible death . Something more horrible than drowning in our own juices.

  • Not getting hospital care (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @05:24AM (#59967878)

    Apparently, I am helping freeing up health-care resources and staff for fighting COVID-19 by having a check to see if I have cancer or not being postponed indefinitely.

    I'm not the only one. Hospitals all over the world have their normal routines upended. My mum works in a hospital, but not in intensive care -- and while she during normal times used to complain about an overly busy schedule, she now complains that she has no patients to examine.
    I read an article today, about volunteers at Doctors Without Borders who had experienced the same effect multiple times at smaller scales during e.g. Ebola outbreaks and natural disasters ... . The effect had in some cases been that more people not part of the event died afterwards for not getting normal medical care than who had died from the event directly.
    I'm not very hopeful for my future. I'm sorry if I come across as overly cynical.

    • Apparently, I am helping freeing up health-care resources and staff for fighting COVID-19 by having a check to see if I have cancer or not being postponed indefinitely.

      I'm not the only one. Hospitals all over the world have their normal routines upended. My mum works in a hospital, but not in intensive care -- and while she during normal times used to complain about an overly busy schedule, she now complains that she has no patients to examine. I read an article today, about volunteers at Doctors Without Borders who had experienced the same effect multiple times at smaller scales during e.g. Ebola outbreaks and natural disasters ... . The effect had in some cases been that more people not part of the event died afterwards for not getting normal medical care than who had died from the event directly. I'm not very hopeful for my future. I'm sorry if I come across as overly cynical.

      But don't worry; marijuana and abortion shops are essential and must stay open!

      Yes, I share your cynicism, and feel badly for you :(

  • Here's what I'm doing (Score:4, Funny)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @05:44AM (#59967918)
    I've been saving the world by sitting on my couch. What more do you want?

  • self isolating (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @07:55AM (#59968098)
    staying home, not going out except for walks where i wont be violating social distancing rules, not much else i can do, i am not rich so i dont have a big pile of money to give to hospitals, research labs and charities, so i am just doing my part by not letting myself get infected, i have not been tested so if i have it i am a-symptomatic, i feel fine, no symptoms, and since i live in a rural part of my locale i doubt i have it, the infection map shows very few infections in my area

  • if everybody would just follow the guidelines, that would be the bare minimum.

  • Some people have been fortunate during this crisis, and are experiencing no financial impact. In fact, social distancing and self-isolation may have created additional disposable funds (no sports, no dining out, no travelling, etc.).
    Perhaps part of that "found money", in addition to supporting small local businesses, could be directed (by donating on-line) to the local food bank, homeless shelter, or any of the other worthy local charities who are struggling with greatly increased demand co

  • I'm trying very hard to not be a hindrance. This is better than a lot of people are doing - from the idiot politicians to the conspiracy morons.

  • Like you, I've always worked from home so my job is unaffected. For many people the stimulus check is a big relief because they are down to last dollar (or they already have 1-2 weeks prior to receiving it). For me, the check is simply money falling down from the sky for no reason. Besides ordering from local business for delivery and adding good tips, I've spent half of my stimulus joining other sponsors who pay restaurants to accept free orders for families who have run out of food and cannot resupply. Th

  • What am I doing? I'm doing what I'm told for once. I'm not a huge fan of the UK gov but rather than bitch about them right now, I'm doing what I'm told for the general good of everyone else. I'm lucky my company is a financial services company so the whole company is working from home.

    Same as the OP, I'm ordering food, goods and services from local business, sure I'm buying stuff from big names like TESCO and Amazon as well. I take my once a day exercise early in the morning, I go out before sunrise and wal

  • I have two friends who are self-employed and have lost most of their income in the last couple months. One of them runs a business that employs a number of other people. I approached each of them and offered to loan a few thousand dollars to be paid back within a year. One accepted, the other said thank you but they have enough savings already. Both were surprised by the offer, but extremely thankful. I did a bank transfer to the one who accepted.

    I am normally very reluctant to loan money to people I know,

  • My day job is being a nerd, but I volunteer in my local community with the fire service. During the outbreak I've been working from the the fire station to improve my response time.

    BTW, if your local fire department is a volunteer or paid on call department I would suggest you look into joining. The first year of training is rough to juggle with a work schedule, but after that it is a great thing to do in your community.

  • Staying home, continuing to work and pay my taxes. You're welcome. :)

    - Necron69

  • I didn't go full retard buying pallets of toilet paper.

  • Specifically, the Montana Mask [makethemasks.com]. Got the 3D printers at my shop running hard, over 200 masks so far for coworkers, the Montana Clinic, checkers at the local Vons, etc. Choose your color (I have 10), and 2 days later get a mask.

  • Self-Isolating and folding at home (Score:3)

    by Nuitari The Wiz ( 1123889 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @10:48AM (#59968502)

    The company where I work went 100% working from home just before the government announced the measures. I've been working my regular job since then and been staying at home. I'm part of the younger people with extra risk factors, so I'm getting everything delivered.

    I'm also throwing as much resources as I can to folding at home. I've even rebuilt an older computer to bring up some older nvidia cards I had laying around and so far I'm at about 2 million points per day, when there are work units available. I'm also getting ready for when World community grid releases their open pandemic initiative.

    I've been trying to convert a mining rig to folding at home, but the special 4 to 1 pcie port card doesn't seem to be compatible with the folding at home client.

  • Doing my best to take reasonable precautions, maintain social distance, wear mask (even while the official line was don't wear mask), etc.

    Doing my best not to join any mob mentalities, not to rat out my neighbors, not to virtue signal, etc.

    Keeping my eye on civil liberties. If we substituted "terrorism" or even "war" for "virus", my state would be in outright rebellion, from all sides of the political aisle, instead of all but forbidding protest and discussion and having scary lockstep thinking.

  • Running distributed computing programs. (Score:3)

    by Voice of satan ( 1553177 ) on Monday April 20, 2020 @12:45PM (#59968866)

    Like anyone with two braincells connected, i maintain safe distances with others and i do not hoard. Difficult to achieve in a supermarket because i live i a state full of noisy morons.

    I also do a few errands for older neighbours on occasion.

    I run Folding@Home and Rosetta@Home depending on which project sends me work units. The calculations done are helping scientist understanding the virus better and find targets for medications. https://foldingathome.org/news... [foldingathome.org]

    P.S. I skipped the first page of worthless political nonsense at the beginning of the thread.

