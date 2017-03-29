Slashdot Asks: Windows 10 Creators Update Goes Live On April 11, Will You Upgrade? 11
Microsoft said today it will start rolling out Windows 10 Creators Update, the latest major update to its current desktop operating system, starting April 11. The company says Windows 10 Creators Update brings with it a range of new features. Some of the chief ones are:
1. Visual previews of tabs in Microsoft Edge.
2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks.
3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.
4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of any other application.
5. Night Light: A baked in feature in Windows that will allow you to change the color and tone of display so that it doesn't pain your eyes to look at the screen at night.
6. Dynamic Lock: The feature first requires you to pair your phone or tablet with the computer. Once done, it will automatically log you out everytime you're away from desk (or technically speaking, the device is out of the computer's proximity).
7. Native support for surround sound.
8. Ability to scribble and make notes on Microsoft's Maps app.
9. Game mode: It "ensures" your computer is always maximizing its resources for an optimal gaming experience.
10. Built-in support for mixed reality handsets.
Over the past two years, we have seen numerous instances where Microsoft has been pushing Windows 10 update to customers who have Windows 7 or 8 running on their machines. There are still hundreds of millions of customers who're yet to upgrade from Windows 7, arguing that they either prefer how Windows 7 looks and functions, or (in some cases, and) why fix something when nothing is broken. That said, would you consider upgrading your system to Windows 10 Creators Update?
Is it free (Score:2)
Is windows still free?
No, I'm already running 11. (Score:2)
X11 that is. "Creator's Upsate"? Really? Well that name doesn't *sound* very creative. I'm just saiyan (like Goku).
Re: (Score:2)
Wow! Most Windows only go up to 10, but yours goes up to eleven!
All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, the Home edition still tries to prevent you from shutting off the crumy updates...
Good.
The average Windows user can't be trusted to ever run updates, so their computer ends up getting compromised.
Derision (Score:1)
This is Slashdot (Score:2)
Did you see {thing} they did(not) do? It is bad because they did(not) do it!
Does it really go live April 11? (Score:2)